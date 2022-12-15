Sydney Sweeney on Politics: ‘I Don’t Like Getting Into Political Topics’

There’s been a lot of political speculation around Sydney Sweeney as of late. Though the actor has remained pretty tight-lipped about her personal politics, it hasn’t stopped fans and critics from making assumptions. Because Sweeney is in the extremely liberal show, Euphoria, many people believed that she leaned left. However, after she threw her mom a surprise birthday party, some began wondering if she was privately a Trump supporter.

Sydney Sweeney | Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Sydney Sweeney’s political views came into question back in August

Though Sweeney lives in Hollywood now, she grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho. The Players Table producer has shared that people in her small hometown of Spokane weren’t always supportive of her acting dreams. However, she always felt supported by her family, and they remain very important fixtures in her life. Sweeney loves returning home to the Pacific Northwest and spending time with her family.

Back in August, Sweeney took a break from her busy schedule to throw her mother a 60th birthday party. The Emmy-nominated actor took photos of the hoedown-themed affair and posted them to her Instagram page. However, other photos from the event surfaced soon after. Photos showed quite a few people at the party wearing MAGA-inspired hats. One man (who many presumed to be Sweeney’s mother’s boyfriend) was also wearing a T-shirt with imagery of the thin blue line flag.

The actor reacted to Twitter claims that she and her family were MAGA Trump supporters

Almost immediately, people on the Internet began to question Sweeney’s politics. They even made jokes about the actor and her family being present at the infamous January 6 insurrection. Soon thereafter, Sweeney hopped online to address the claims being made about her and her loved ones.

Wearing Trump campaign inspired gear as a theme for a birthday party WOULD be turning a birthday into an ABSURD political statement- yes, correct. That’s WHY ppl are like huh? Ew? Why? — Emily St. Martin (@ByEmilyStMartin) August 29, 2022

“You guys this is wild,” Sweeney penned on Twitter. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone, and Happy Birthday, Mom!”

Sweeney doesn’t like to speak about politics, but she made her feelings about abortion crystal clear

Sweeney has asked people not to make assumptions about her personal politics. But has she ever gotten candid about her political affiliation? While Sweeney has seemingly never thrown her support behind any political party, she did express her opinions about abortion rights while speaking with Flaunt Magazine. “I don’t like getting into political topics, but I do believe that a woman has the right to be able to decide over her body,” she declared.

Considering Sweeney’s character in Euphoria made the decision to get an abortion, Sweeney’s sentiments on reproductive rights make sense. However, it doesn’t seem like the actor is going to share anything more about her personal politics anytime soon. When asked to comment on her mother’s birthday party and what people assumed about her political views, she opted not to clarify anything.

Honestly, I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” Sweeney shared with GQ UK. “It’s been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”