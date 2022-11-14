Sydney Sweeney Reacts to Criticism That She Needs Media Training

Sydney Sweeney’s star is certainly on the rise. Thanks to her roles on HBO shows Euphoria and The White Lotus, the actor is more in demand than ever. Starring in hugely successful TV shows means that her recognition and popularity have increased also. With more fame and attention comes more scrutiny and criticism. And it seems that Sweeney is seeing some of this criticism firsthand. She recently reacted to those who claim that she’s in desperate need of some media training.

Sydney Sweeney | Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney received criticism after she threw a birthday party for one of her parents

To some, Sweeney has a tendency to overshare on social media. Most recently, she came under fire after she shared snippets from her mother’s 60th birthday party. The Players Table producer shared a number of photos and videos from the hoedown-themed bash. However, things really came to a head after Sweeney’s brother shared additional pictures from the party. In said pictures, party guests were wearing MAGA-inspired hats and one person donned a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt.

last night, feeling haute ? pic.twitter.com/NzNPaxBNxY — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) November 6, 2022

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the internet to react to Sweeney’s attendance at a party. Soon there were jokes being made that the actor’s family attended the January 6 insurrection. Others made assumptions about Sweeney’s political affiliation, speculating that she was a secret supporter of Donald Trump. But things only escalated once Sweeney decided to respond to the criticism in real-time.

The actor defended her mom’s celebration

“You guys this is wild,” Sweeney penned on Twitter. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone, and Happy Birthday, Mom!”

Sweeney responds to claims that she needs media training

Of course, Sweeney’s swift reaction only added fuel to the fire. Some felt that she should’ve said nothing and instead waited for things to blow over. Others felt that she should have worked with the publicist that she employs to help her craft a better statement. And it seems that Sweeney herself saw criticism that she was in desperate need of media training.

Emmy’s 2022 ✨ thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day ♥️ love you all so much! pic.twitter.com/GMqzaQtw6N — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) September 13, 2022

But it seems that Sweeney isn’t at the point where she’s up for media training just yet. While speaking with GQ UK, The Handmaid’s Tale alum reacted to the criticism. “I’ll see people say, ‘She needs to get media training’. Why, do you want to see a robot?” Sweeney posed. “I don’t think there’s any winning.”

Will Sweeney try to explain the controversial photos further?

Another thing that Sweeney thinks there’s no winning about? Trying to respond further to criticism about her mother’s birthday party. “Honestly, I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” Sweeney shared. “It’s been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

(Ok here we go again) ✨ Last night for the HCA Awards in vintage @Mugler ✨ pic.twitter.com/rnCcigfREY — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 14, 2022

Perhaps Sweeney will eventually decide that she doesn’t need to react immediately every time she finds herself trending on Twitter. However, for that to happen, she may have to stop reading all her comments. But it doesn’t seem like that’s likely anytime soon. When asked if she still read all the comments she gets on social media, she responded, “Sadly, yes.”