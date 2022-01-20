Sydney Sweeney Reveals Which Project ‘Feels Like [Her] Baby’

Sydney Sweeney has been working hard to carve out her place in the entertainment industry. The Washington native decided that acting was her path at a very young age and has spent the last decade making that dream a reality. Fortunately, for Sweeney, her hard work seems to be paying off. The 24-year-old has been booking movies and TV shows at an astonishing pace in the last three years.

Sydney Sweeney has been in a bevy of popular movies and TV shows

Even if you don’t recognize Sweeney’s name, you may have seen her face while binging your favorite TV show. The actor can be spotted in shows like The White Lotus, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, and The Handmaid’s Tale. But Sweeney doesn’t just have her heart set on TV, she’s also starred in a number of films including Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

The ‘Euphoria’ cast member started her own production company

Still, Sweeney is always challenging herself to do more. In addition to giving nuanced performances in front of the camera, she has a vested interest in working behind the camera also. In 2020, while in lockdown, she started her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Not too long after launching, Sweeney revealed that her first project, a series called The Players Table, was already in production at HBO.

While Sweeney gives her time and attention to every project she participates in, The Players Table is particularly special to her. Based on the book called They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman, the show will follow a teenage girl trying to unlock the mystery of her friend’s death. Sweeney will headline the series along with musician Halsey, who will be making their acting debut.

Why ‘The Players Table’ feels like the actor’s baby

“It feels like my baby,” Sweeney shared about The Players Table in an interview with tmrw “I read the book before it was released and just knew I had to make something with it. So I called my team and said ‘I want to make this: this is what I want to start Fifty-Fifty Films with.'”

But why was Sweeney was so enamored with They Wish They Were Us? The actor explained that while reading, she could easily envision how the plot would play out visually if adapted for the screen. She was also enamored with the dark themes within the novel.

Sweeney reveals that ‘The Players Table’ HBO series will be darker than ‘They Wish They Were Us’

“I was drawn to Jill, the mystery, the diverse ensemble cast, and social themes that could be explored within it,” Sweeney shared of They Wish They Were Us when speaking to Numero Mag. But even those who have read the book will have new and fresh things to experience when watching The Players Table. In the aforementioned interview with tmrw, Sweeney shared that the series will be “even more psychologically f***ed up” and “take viewers on an unexpected route.”

We’re sure Sweeney’s fans are interested in seeing the project that she’s invested so much of herself into. Now that Euphoria Season 2 has finally wrapped, the actor will have more time to devote to The Players Table.

