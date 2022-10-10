Sydney Sweeney Reveals She’s ‘Very Much a Tomboy’

From the outside looking in, Sydney Sweeney seemingly leads a life of glitz and glam. As a rising star in Hollywood, Sweeney is constantly getting dressed up for special occasions. Whether she’s being interviewed, gracing the covers of magazines, filming TV shows or movies, attending award shows, posing on the red carpet, or having a high-fashion moment, Sweeney has plenty of opportunities to wear the most elaborate clothes and accessories. But in her day-to-day life, Sweeney claims she’s much more low-key. In fact, the actor describes herself as a “tomboy.”

Sydney Sweeney’s ideal day is pretty lowkey

Though Sweeney is constantly on the road for work, she admits that she’s actually a homebody. When she’s not working, an ideal day for her typically involves curling up with a book, snuggling with her dog, Tank, or watching HGTV. If she does venture outside, it’s usually for some intense physical activity.

The Spokane native grew up with a deep love for the great outdoors

Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, Sweeney is a huge fan of the great outdoors. She grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho and was heavily involved in sports. The Players Table producer has done everything from MMA fighting to wakeboarding, and she has the scars to prove it. In her spare time, she also rebuilds old cars. Her TikTok documented the journey to her rebuilding a vintage Ford Bronco.

Sweeney reveals that she thinks of herself as a tomboy

The media seems to be pretty shocked by some of Sweeney’s extracurricular activities. However, the Euphoria actor explains why that’s humorous to her. “It’s so funny because if everyone knew me growing up, it wouldn’t be a surprise,” Sweeney shared about some of her hobbies while speaking with Emmys. “Like I’m very much a tomboy. So everyone who knows me, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s just Syd.'”

Continuing on, Sweeney shared that it can be challenging for the public to view actors as multifaceted individuals with interests outside of the entertainment industry. “I think that once you are an actress and they see you on carpets or in these roles, they expect that you’re just one thing,” the Everything Sucks! actor explained. “And they forget that there’s an entire life and being behind that.”

Sweeney gives fans glimpses of her hobbies on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok

For her part, Sweeney does give fans glimpses into her life outside of acting. She’s posted videos of her wakeboarding, fixing cars, and enjoying nature on social media. However, the actor is very strategic about how much of her personal life she chooses to share. For Sweeney, social media is primarily used as a marketing tool. The actor has built herself as a viable brand, and posting too much of her everyday life could jeopardize that. So while fans may not be getting a full picture of the actor’s life, they can take her word that she’s a “tomboy” at heart.

