Sydney Sweeney on the Rotating Door of Relationships in Her Life

If you think you’ve seen Sydney Sweeney everywhere lately, you’re not imagining it. The 25-year-old actor has been cast in some of the biggest projects in Hollywood as of late. Earning double Emmy nominations this year certainly helped the actor reach a new level of stardom. And, there’s no shortage of brand partnerships being offered to Sweeney as Hollywood’s latest ingenue. But Sweeney’s growing fame certainly has had an impact on her relationships.

Sydney Sweeney | David Livingston/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has skyrocketed to fame thanks to ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’

Sweeney’s fame has skyrocketed this year. For example in January, The White Lotus actor had 4.2 million Instagram followers. To date, she boasts 14.2 million followers. But it seems that as Sweeney’s professional star continues to rise, her personal life only gets more complicated. The more attention she gains in Hollywood, the more people will try to befriend her just for clout. And while the actor has formed some genuine friendships on set, she admits that they’re hard to maintain.

The Emmy nominee gets candid about the different types of relationships in Hollywood

“There are so many types of friendships in this industry, people who try to use you, people who want leverage,” Sweeney shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. “At the same time, you can become best friends with someone for six months during filming, and then you may not see them again, so it’s a weird rotating door of relationships.”

Being a public figure ultimately means Sweeney has to be even more selective about her interpersonal relationships. “I can feel my bubble of who I can talk to and share intimate things with and have relationships shrinking, shrinking, shrinking,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “You’ll write about this and people won’t believe what I say. And that’s really, really hard.”

Sweeney is close friends with Halsey

While it may be hard for Sweeney to maintain genuine friendships, she seems to have two close pals who know firsthand what it’s like to navigate the entertainment industry. Over the years, Sweeney has become close friends with singer, Halsey. After working together on the music video for Halsey’s song, “Graveyard” the pair became fast friends. In fact, the duo loved collaborating so much that they plan to do it again in the future. Sweeney tapped Halsey for her upcoming HBO Max series, The Players Table. Both Sweeney and the “Without Me” singer will star in and executive produce the show.

Sweeney thinks of Maude Apatow as a sister

Another working relationship turned genuine friendship that Sweeney has is with her Euphoria co-star, Maude Apatow. The pair portray on-screen sisters, who often have a contentious relationship. But while Cassie and Lexi may have their pain points, Sweeney and Apatow are as thick as thieves. The Handmaid’s Tale alum considers Apatow the sister she never had and they are both extremely supportive of each other publicly and privately.

It may be hard for Sweeney to wrap her head around the many relationships that Hollywood fosters, but at least she has a couple of friends in the industry whom she connects with.

