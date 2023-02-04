Sydney Sweeney Spills 1 Big Philosophy of ‘Euphoria’s’ Makeup Artist

Over the course of two seasons, Euphoria has generated no small amount of buzz. The show has received a lot of attention for its acting performances and its gorgeous cinematography. However, the show has also received high praise for its distinctive makeup looks. From the very first episode, the show’s head makeup artist, Doniella Davy, has created stunning looks for the show’s characters that fans have been very eager to emulate.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard | Eddy Chen/HBO

‘Euphoria’ has quickly become known for its interesting makeup looks

From bold eye colors to face gemstones, to glitter, Davy helps tells a compelling story for Euphoria’s many unique characters. In fact, it is fair to say that the makeup artist has contributed to the overall aesthetic of the show. In many ways, the popular HBO drama has become known for the interesting and bold beauty choices featured on the show. In fact, the looks are so interesting that Euphoria fans feel compelled to recreate the makeup looks on social media and in real life.

Sydney Sweeney reveals one of Doniella Davy’s biggest beauty philosophies

It seems that Davy has never been afraid to think outside the box. While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie Howard on Euphoria) revealed one of the makeup artist’s biggest rules about how she approaches beauty on the show. “That is, I think, one of Donni’s biggest philosophies: that there are no rules and we can do anything that we want to do.”

Having no rules means that Davy is able to push the boundaries on Euphoria. Sweeney personally finds it exciting that she’s able to collaborate with the makeup artist and explore Cassie’s ever-changing and unique beauty philosophy. She also loves how the show has inspired all types of people to be bolder in their own beauty routines, even if that means emulating looks that they’ve seen on the show.

Sweeney loves co-creating looks for her character, Cassie Howard, with ‘Euphoria’s makeup artist

“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting,” Sweeney gushed about the Euphoria makeup phenomenon. “And it’s a really crazy and fun thing to watch, because you work so hard with your cast, or Donni – the make-up artist on the show – on creating these looks and trying to think of things that are fun, new and exciting and also work for your character and bring out different aspects of who they are. So, to watch all the fans and the viewers kind of take that and expand on it with their own personality is really amazing. And I hope that it continues to inspire people to embrace who they are.”

Certainly, the looks featured on Euphoria have gotten a lot of attention. It will be interesting to see what new and unique things Davy tries out in Euphoria Season 3. As there’s a rumored time jump, it very well may be that the makeup artist takes a completely new approach this time around. Only time will tell what the talented creative dreams up.