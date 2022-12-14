Sydney Sweeney Steals Jeans From the ‘Euphoria’ Set Despite Her Net Worth

Sydney Sweeney’s star is absolutely on the rise. On TV, the actor has given Emmy-nominated performances on shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus. In the film world, the 25-year-old recently entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe by joining the cast of Sony’s Madame Web. Sweeney has also shown interest in the world behind the camera. Her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, is attached to her upcoming project, Barbarella. The actor has also secured a number of brand partnerships in the last few years. Because Sweeney is constantly putting in work, it’s no surprise that her net worth continues to rise.

‘Euphoria’ cast members Sophia-Rose Wilson, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, and Alexa Demie | HBO

Sydney Sweeney has an impressive net worth at age 25

While Sweeney has talked candidly about the financial hardships she faces as a working actor, she’s still worth a pretty penny. At the time of this article, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the actor is worth a whopping $5 million. This number has increased by more than double since 2020. Thanks to the actor’s consistent work, she’s been able to make life-changing purchases. One of her biggest investments to date is her first home, a multi-million dollar house in Los Angeles.

But just because Sweeney is making money doesn’t mean she isn’t frugal. The actor has shared that she has to continue to work hard to afford her way of life. One area that Sweeney seems to save money on is clothing. She’s gifted quite a few things from designers and often takes home clothes from sets she’s worked on. For example, when she worked on the Netflix show, Everything Sucks!, she took home a plaid skirt and a red top that her character, Emaline, wore.

Why the ‘Euphoria’ actor steals Cassie Howard’s jeans from set

Of course, stealing things from set isn’t only about keeping her net worth intact for Sweeney. It’s often a matter of comfort and convenience. For example, she often steals Cassie Howard’s jeans from the Euphoria set because they fit her so well. “Oh gosh, yeah, I take a lot of jeans from set,” Sweeney admitted to Teen Vogue. “Because when you’re on set, they tailor the jeans to fit you perfectly. So these jeans just fit like no other jeans in the world. Who else is going to wear them? They sneak their way into my bag.”

What brand of jeans does Sweeney love the most?

We can’t say Sweeney doesn’t have a great argument for using the five-finger discount on Euphoria’s set. But what kind of jeans does she prefer when she’s buying them herself? In her everyday life, Sweeney swears by Levi’s as her go-to brand. “I probably have every style of Levi’s one could possibly have!” the actor shared with Story + Rain. “501’s are my favorite. I love a good high-waisted jean.”

It seems that Sweeney loves to keep things casual when she’s not dressed up for a big event. And since she’s teased that filming for Euphoria Season 3 starts up soon, we’re sure she’ll be adding a few more jeans to her collection.