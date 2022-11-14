Sydney Sweeney Tells Conflicting Stories About Her Family

Sydney Sweeney has stepped firmly into the spotlight. It seems that every week the actor is announcing a new project. And with increased fame comes an increase in her media exposure. The actor-producer has given several interviews over the last few years. Said interviews have covered her acting journey, her hobbies, and even her family. But some of the stories she’s shared about her family have been inconsistent, and even conflicting at times.

Sydney Sweeney and her family moved to Los Angeles from Washington

Sweeney and her family initially hail from Spokane. The Euphoria actor grew up on the border of Idaho and Washington. However, her interest in acting caused her mom, dad, and younger brother to relocate to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the move put a ton of financial strain on her family. As a result, her parents eventually went bankrupt and split up.

A new interview claims Sweeney’s dad has never seen ‘Euphoria’

These days, Sweeney still seems to stay in close contact with her mom, despite her busy schedule. Her dad, however, might be harder for her to pin down. In a recent interview with GQ UK, it was revealed that Sweeney’s father no longer lives in the U.S. Instead, he lives on a ranch without cell service and has never seen Euphoria or a number of Sweeney’s other projects.

The actor’s father watched the pilot episode of ‘Euphoria’ with his parents

But the claim that Sweeney’s dad has never seen Euphoria seems to contradict a story she previously told about her family earlier this year. While speaking with Viva, the MMA fighter revealed that her dad has seen part of the pilot episode. However, he quickly turned it off after seeing some of the more intense subject matter.

“So my dad is a little scarred because, for whatever reason, I forgot to tell him what Euphoria was about,” Sweeney shared about her dad. “And then the first season came out, and he sat to watch it with his parents, my grandparents! And the first scene is …well … I think he made it to the point where I was slammed down on the bed, and he has refused to turn it back on since.”

Sweeney claimed she doesn’t watch her movies or TV shows with her family

But that’s not the only conflicting story that Sweeney’s told about her family. In the aforementioned interview with Viva, she was asked if she’d ever watched Euphoria with her mother. The Handmaid’s Tale alum was quick to respond that she did not. “Oh my God can you imagine?” Sweeney exclaimed. “Who does that? Although I get way too nervous to watch any of my work with my family, even the work with no nudity.”

Again, this story seems to contradict another story that Sweeney shared about her family in the past. In fact, she has watched her work with her family before, even the scenes that required her to be nude. While on The Ellen Show, Sweeney admitted that she invited her “entire family” to the season 1 premiere of Euphoria.

Sweeney invited her entire family to the ‘Euphoria’ premiere despite her nude scenes

“I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’” Sweeny recalled. “We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen.” According to Sweeney, she didn’t think about her nude scenes when she invited her grandparents, uncles, cousins, and parents to the screening. When she was topless on screen, Sweeney claims she was “on the floor.”

Sweeney may have been embarrassed by her whole family watching her nude scenes, but her grandparents, at least, seemed to take it all in stride. According to the actor, her grandparents think she has “the best tits in Hollywood.” Sweeney certainly seems to have some conflicting stories about her family. However, it seems that most of her relatives have seen at least snippets of her work.