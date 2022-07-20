Sydney Sweeney Isn’t in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2; ‘I’m a Little Bummed’

Though The White Lotus undoubtedly features an ensemble cast, Sydney Sweeney made sure she stood out in her role. Her portrayal of college sophomore, Olivia Mossbacher, earned her quite a lot of attention. In fact, portraying the caustic teenager earned Sweeney an Emmy nomination. However, fans shouldn’t expect Olivia to make an appearance in season 2 of the hit HBO series.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 will feature a new cast

As the comedy-drama is being given an anthology treatment, The White Lotus Season 2 will feature a whole new cast. Unlike the first season, which was shot in Hawaii, the sophomore season boasts Sicily, Italy as its backdrop. Season 2 will feature other actors like Aubrey Plaza and Theo James. However, one original cast member is reprising their role. Jennifer Coolidge (whom Sweeney has gushed about) will return as Tanya McQuoid.

According to HBO, the next run of episodes “leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.” https://t.co/sb1Rxj36qE pic.twitter.com/niwU8IDcqW — Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2021

Unfortunately for Sweeney’s fans, she won’t be returning for The White Lotus Season 2. Not only would her storyline be hard to work out, but the Euphoria actor has been super busy filming and promoting other projects. However, Sweeney has shared that she would love to return for future seasons of The White Lotus. The Washington native explained that working with the show’s writer and creator, Mike White, was a real treat.

Sydney Sweeney is bummed that her character Olivia isn’t returning for season 2

“I would love to be back,” Sweeney revealed to Variety. “I love working with Mike White, I think he’s such an incredibly talented writer and director, and he’s such a joy to work with. You’re laughing every day.” Filming The White Lotus was a particularly special experience for Sweeney because she got to shoot the project in lieu of isolating herself in her apartment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Sweeney may not return for The White Lotus Season 2, but she’s already dreaming up potential locales for a later season. “I mean, Italy is one of my favorite places in the world, so I’m a little bummed I missed that,” she shared of the sophomore season.”Where should we go? I feel like if I say it, it could happen. So I want to make sure I choose very wisely. Spain could be fun. Japan could be interesting. Maybe like a safari jungle cruise through Africa.”

Sweeney has been celebrating all the Emmy nominations that ‘The White Lotus’ recieved

While future seasons of The White Lotus may still be a figment of Sweeney’s imagination, she’s certainly got something tangible to celebrate. The Players Table producer has been in touch with her fellow castmates, celebrating all the Emmy nominations that they received for their work on the show.

“We are just cheering each other on in our group chat,” Sweeney revealed. “And we are so proud of one another. We’re so excited to be able to be sharing this moment with each other. It’s such a beautiful and lovely cast and experience that we had. So it’s great to see good people get to enjoy this.”

