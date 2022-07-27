Sydney Sweeney Was Told Not to Bother Auditioning for ‘Euphoria’

Though Euphoria features a dynamic ensemble cast, Sydney Sweeney has managed to stand out amongst the crowd. In fact, her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the show’s sophomore season managed to land her an Emmy nomination. The White Lotus actor bought a level of nuance to the doe-eyed blonde that helped keep her emotional performance grounded. But while Sweeney may be the perfect choice for Cassie, she was initially told not to bother with an audition.

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO

Sydney Sweeney was told not to come in for her ‘Euphoria’ audition

For many Euphoria fans, it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Cassie. However, Euphoria’s casting director initially felt that Sweeney was wrong for the role. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the MMA fighter revealed that she was actually told not to come in for her audition. However, despite the casting director’s reservations, she was able to gain access to the audition sides through her agent.

How the Emmy nominee earned a spot in the coveted ‘Euphoria’ cast

Since her agent had other clients who were up for the role of Cassie, she passed the audition materials for Euphoria along to Sweeney. Taking matters into her own hands, Sweeney put herself on tape for the role, using her mom as the reader, and sent it in. Not too long after, Sweeney learned that she’d booked the role with just one audition.

But Sweeney isn’t holding a grudge against the person who didn’t feel that she could bring Cassie to life. “No hate to the casting director,” she stated. “I love her now.” Perhaps the reason that Sweeney is so unbothered is that she, too, had initial reservations about being on Euphoria. In fact, she actually rejected her first audition for the show.

Why Sweeney rejected her first audition for ‘Euphoria’

“What’s crazy — and this is going to sound really bad — is when I first got sent the audition, I was too nervous to go do it,” Sweeney explained to StyleCaster. “I grew up in a smaller town with my family, who are a little more conservative, and I was like, ‘They’re going to kill me if I do something like this.'”

But Sweeney changed her tune after she came across the opportunity a second time. “The audition got sent again to me,” she remembered. “I read it again, and I was like, ‘This is so incredible. How could I pass an opportunity like this?’ I’ll just really try to explain this to my mom one day. I put myself on tape. I didn’t even go in, and I ended up booking it off the tape.”

Clearly, Sweeney was fated to portray Cassie, and nothing was going to get in her way. We’re sure her loyal fans are interested in what she does with her character in Euphoria Season 3.

