Sydney Sweeney Tried to Make Herself Feel Better After Wondering if She’d Done Too Much Nudity

Sydney Sweeney has been adamant that she wants to change the way nudity is viewed in Hollywood. The actor’s most famous role to date has required her to go topless on a number of occasions. And while Sweeney has felt comfortable pushing back against Euphoria writer, Sam Levinson, about moments when she doesn’t feel nudity is necessary, she currently has no intention of stopping her nude scenes altogether.

Sydney Sweeney | Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Sydney Sweeney believes that the nudity she does for ‘Euphoria’ is necessary for Cassie Howard’s storyline

Sweeney has shared that she feels the nudity in Euphoria helps to support her character, Cassie’s storyline. Furthermore, the actor has shared that performing the scenes allowed her to feel more comfortable with her own body. And Euphoria isn’t the only project where Sweeney has done nude scenes. She also starred in the erotic thriller, The Voyeurs, last year.

The producer was also topless in the Amazon film ‘The Voyeurs’

For her part, Sweeney has shared that she felt comfortable and protected while filming the nude scenes that Euphoria and The Voyeurs required. When she accepted the role of Pippa in The Voyeurs, she ensured that the intimacy coordinator she’d worked with in Euphoria Season 1 was hired on the film. But whilst the Nocturne actor seemed to be just fine while filming the movie, she was a bit worried after watching it back.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney on How She Prepared for Her Role in ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’

Sweeney questioned if she’s done too much nudity after watching the erotic thriller

“When I saw The Voyeurs for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much,” Sweeney shared with Cosmopolitan. “I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better.” Upon her research, Sweeney found that there was a discrepancy between men who chose to do nudity and women who make the same decision. This is something that the actor-producer wants to have a chance to change.

‘The White Lotus’ alum gets candid about the double standard in Hollywood

“There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work,” Sweeney declared. “But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role. There’s such a double standard and I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sydney Sweeney Was ‘Crazy Nervous’ for Her Audition; ‘It’s Max, He’s Cute’

One way Sweeney might have a hand in changing the way nudity is perceived is through her production company. The Washington native founded Fifty-Fifty Films to bring women-led stories to the forefront of TV and cinema. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if nudity has a place in any of the projects that Sweeney is in the process of producing.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Takes First Dates on a ‘Crazy Hike’ as a Test