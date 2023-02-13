Sydney Sweeney Turned Her Phone off for 1 Week to Cope With Burnout

It’s no secret that Sydney Sweeney is an in-demand actor. While she started gaining traction in 2018 with her performances in Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Everything Sucks!, she really hit a new peak of her career in 2019. Portraying Cassie Howard in the wildly popular, Euphoria made Sweeney a household name. And her portrayal of Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus only added fuel to the attention that Sweeney was already receiving. Now, Sweeney’s schedule is more packed than ever, so it’s no surprise that the actor experienced some serious burnout last summer.

Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Sydney Sweeney has filmed quite a few movies and TV shows in recent years

Sweeney has been very candid about the fact that she loves to work. Even her acting preparation process could be described as arduous and painstakingly detailed. In 2022 alone, the actor filmed three movies in addition to doing press for Euphoria Season 2. But Sweeney’s work wasn’t limited to being on screen. She also did plenty of work behind-the-scenes through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Eventually, all the things that Sweeney was juggling caught up to her in a big way.

The actor experienced some serious burnout due to her hectic schedule

In the Summer of 2022, Sweeney started feeling some serious effects of burnout. Thanks to her hectic schedule, she found herself not being able to sleep and experiencing panic attacks. “I put so much into that movie and every hour I had off I had a photoshoot or interview or prepping for Madame Web,” Sweeney shared with GQ UK about her upcoming film, Reality. “I wasn’t allowed to quiet my brain. And that’s hard.”

In order to cope with the intense burnout, Sweeney went home and reconnected with her roots. While the actor is based in Los Angeles, she was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, on the border of Washington and Idaho. To recenter, the 25-year-old went home, visited with family, and reconnected with nature. She even disconnected from her busy life by turning off her cell phone while she was home.

Sweeney turned her phone off for seven days while visiting her hometown

“I had seven days off,” Sweeney shared of her break. “I went home and turned off my phone.” Of course, the constant communications were waiting for Sweeney as soon as she powered her phone back on. This seemed to be the wake-up that the actor needed to make some adjustments in her jam-packed schedule “I was like, ‘Fu*k, I can’t do that again,’ so I have to find a healthy in-between.”

Considering the nonstop work that Sweeney had done over the past few years, it makes sense that she needed a break. However, given that the actor has been working toward her career for over a decade, it’s understandable that she would want to seize every opportunity being given to her. Hopefully, the actor is able to strike a healthier balance moving forward. Given the sheer number of projects she has in the works, it doesn’t seem like her demand is slowing anytime soon.