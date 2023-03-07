Sydney Sweeney Used Her Own Lips to Make a Print for Her Bikini Collection

It seems that every day Sydney Sweeney is adding new things to her resume. Just yesterday, the Emmy-nominated actor announced her latest collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Through her partnership with the buzzy brand, Sweeney will be debuting her own personal collection of swimwear that will encourage consumers to feel sexy, confident, and romantic. And since Sweeney is known for her hands-on approach, it’s no surprise that she had a direct hand in the details of the collection. In fact, Sweeney even used her own lips to make a print for one of the pieces.

Sydney Sweeney | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

How ‘Euphoria’ sparked Sydney Sweeney’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis

So just how did this collaboration begin? Turns out that Euphoria is to thank. Fans of the show may recall that in the sophomore season, Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, donned a skimpy pink swimsuit in order to impress Nate Jacobs. Turns out that the now iconic one-piece cutout swimsuit that many fans wanted details about was from Frankies Bikinis. Naturally, this left Frankies Bikini founder, Francesca Aiello, thinking about a potential partnership.

“I immediately envisioned a collaboration for Sydney to create pieces that truly embody her gorgeous femininity, her bombshell romantic aura, not to mention her numerous talents,” Aiello said in a press release about the upcoming collaboration. According to Sweeney, she met up with Aiello, and they immediately hit it off and started mood-boarding a potential collection.

The actor used her own lips to make the kiss print for her one-piece swimsuit

There are plenty of pieces in the collection for Sweeney’s fans to fall in love with. However, it’s no surprise that The Players Table producer made sure to include another one-piece wrap swimsuit as a nod to the one that sparked the collab. The cutout swimsuit features a white base overlayed with a pink kiss print. Turns out that Sweeney used her own lips to create the interesting print.

While speaking with Elle, Sweeney got candid about the process for making the kiss print for her Frankies Bikinis collaboration. “I was coating on different shades of red lipstick and kissing paper and sending pics to Francesca,” Sweeney explained. “And it was this funny back and forth about how much my lips should be parted or [how much] color [I should apply], so my bathroom became covered with pages of my lipstick marks.”

Sweeney was always wearing a bikini growing up

Though Sweeney has unveiled a lot of partnerships lately, this one is particularly special for her. The actor originally hails from the Pacific Northwest and grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho. As a child, she did all kinds of watersports and developed a particular skill for wakeboarding. Thus, her partnership with Frankies Bikinis feels almost fated.

“I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini,” Sweeney admitted. “If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf. So there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me.” Clearly, Sweeney was able to help make a collection that felt like her. And while her collab doesn’t drop for a few more days, she’s been wearing her pieces nonstop. “I’m in Australia now filming, and wearing my pieces almost everyday,” Sweeney admitted. “It’s the perfect place: beach, hot, sunny, and romantic!”