Sydney Sweeney on What Wishes She’d Known Before Fame

With each passing day, Sydney Sweeney seems to get more and more famous. The Washington native has been acting in some of the most popular TV shows of the past few years. Each day, she seems to announce an upcoming film or a partnership with a new brand. In the past year, her social media following has grown by the millions. Meanwhile, the paparazzi aren’t shy about staking out at the actor’s home in hopes of catching a glimpse of her.

Sydney Sweeney | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney received two Emmy nominations for her acting in TV shows, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’

And Sweeney isn’t just getting attention from fans. Critics are also buzzing about the 25-year-old. This year, she was one of the handful of performers to be double nominated at the Emmys. Sweeney received praise and acclaim for her acting in both The White Lotus and Euphoria Season 2. Attending the Emmys (on her birthday, no less) was a bit surreal for Sweeney, especially since she didn’t expect to be nominated.

What the MMA fighter wishes she’d known before becoming famous for acting

While Sweeney is appreciative of the success she’s finding in her acting career, it’s still an adjustment for her. Being slated as Hollywood’s newest “it girl” means that there are plenty of people eager to talk with Sweeney. And while she feels super comfortable when the cameras are rolling on set, in real life, she’s a bit shyer. In fact, Sweeney faces a bit of anxiety whenever she’s talking as herself.

In a conversation with Elle, Sweeney explained that she didn’t realize that her acting success would require her to do so much talking. “I have terrible stage fright, so I wish someone would’ve told me how much, as Sydney, I would have to speak, because I feel safer in my characters,” she explained.

How does Sweeney cope with all the talking she has to do?

Sweeney’s certainly done a ton of talking in the last year. Whether she’s being interviewed on the red carpet, a guest on a talk show, or getting candid for a magazine spread, the actor has had a lot of public-facing moments. Still, she seems to find ways to manage the stage fright that she experiences. For example, when she’s on red carpets or at photoshoots, she often picks a character or persona to embody to give herself a boost.

Though Sweeney may not have known that tons of press typically accompanies a successful acting career, she seems to think it’s worth the payoff. The Players Table producer feels incredibly grateful to be able to bring such varied characters to life. Currently, she filming Sony’s Madame Web, and her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a dream come true for her. “I fought for the character,” Sweeney shared. “It’s been a really incredible journey that I’m very, very excited to be a part of.”

