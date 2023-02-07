Sydney Sweeney’s Heartfelt Message to Fans Has Them Wishing for More

To say that Sydney Sweeney has had a great few years would be a gross understatement. The actor earned Emmy nominations for her TV roles in both Euphoria and The White Lotus and filmed a ton of movies all while launching her own production company. She’s also capitalized on her newfound fame and success by partnering with successful brands such as Miu Miu and Armani Beauty. And, Sweeney was able to buy her first home with her recent earnings. But it doesn’t seem like the actor is taking anything for granted. In fact, she recently celebrated one of her big wins by thanking her loyal fans.

Sydney Sweeney | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sydney Sweeney expressed gratitude for her new Armani Beauty campaign

Recently, it was announced that Sweeney was the new face of Armani Beauty’s My Way perfume. The Players Table producer has been candid about the fact that an Armani campaign had been a goal of hers for years. Upon realizing the dream, she took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the campaign, which she filmed in Morocco.

“This was one of the most beautiful and surreal experiences of my life,” Sweeney penned on Twitter, sharing the video of the campaign. “I am so grateful for the places I got to visit and the people I met along the way. Thank you @armani from the bottom of my heart, I will cherish this forever.”

The actor thanks her many Twitter fans

Continuing on, Sweeney spoke directly to her fans, expressing gratitude for their continued support. “I love you all so much,” Sweeney wrote to her 1 million Twitter followers. “And I know I don’t talk on here often, but I am truly thankful for every one of you. Thank you to those who have encouraged me to do things My Way, I hope to inspire you to do so too.”

Some of Sweeney’s fans encourage her to be more active on Twitter

It didn’t take long for some of Sweeney’s fans to chime in. Many of them congratulated her on her Armani campaign and other recent wins. Others encouraged the Washington native to communicate with them more often on Twitter. “But you should speak here more often dear Sydney Sweeney!!” one fan penned on Twitter. “Because many of your fans want to know your opinion and thoughts too!!”

“I love you!!!” another Twitter user responded to Sweeney’s post. “I’ve supporting u since 2018 and it melts my heart to see you achieve so many goals lately. You deserve all of this and more!!! I love you, keep killing it. Btw pls come talk to us more often on here!! <3 You have no idea how many of us support you and love you with our whole hearts. You are such an inspiration and I’m thankful for you too.”

Sweeney has always engaged with her fans via social media

Looking back at Sweeney’s Twitter history, it’s certainly true that she used to engage with her fans a bit more. She used to answer questions and even repost fan edits. Back in 2018, while speaking to The Daily Shuffle, Sweeney shared that fans could get her attention by tagging her in their social media posts. “Tag me!” she shared. “I try to look at everyone’s tags, the edits and posts are amazing. Everyone’s beyond supportive and sweet. It’s really overwhelming, in a good way!”

Of course, Sweeney’s a lot busier now than she was in 2018. For the past year, she’s moved from project to project, scarcely allowing herself any time off. But just because Sweeney has less time on her hands now doesn’t mean that she doesn’t see or appreciate the support of her fans. In fact, Sweeney has shared multiple times that she still reads all of her social media comments, good and bad.

Love everyone’s edits of Eden @HandmaidsOnHulu ❤️ heartbreakingly beautiful pic.twitter.com/LfLon4Dsm6 — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) July 20, 2018

“Everyone will always say ‘don’t read anything,’ and we’ll say we don’t read anything, but to be honest, of course, I do,” Sweeney shared while speaking with The Guardian. “It’s hard not to. I wish that I didn’t, but I’m a person, I’m a human being, I have thoughts and feelings and emotions, and I’m curious to know what people think.” Clearly, some of Sweeney’s fans think the world of her. Only time will tell how she continues to engage with fans despite her busy schedule.