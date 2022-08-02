Sylvester Stallone Calls ‘Creed’ Producer’s Memoir ‘Toilet Paper’: ‘It’s Very Absorbent’

Sylvester Stallone had some strong words for Creed producer David Winkler’s memoir, The Arrangement: A Love Story. Released on June 14, the book details stories behind his experiences as one of Hollywood’s biggest film producers. It includes his work on the Creed and Rocky franchise. But Stallone had a less-than-positive reaction to Winkler’s memoir — just the latest in what’s been a decades-long dispute between the two.

Sylvester Stallone | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

How much Sylvester Stallone was paid for the ‘Rocky’ script and David Winkler’s involvement in the franchise

Stallone is perhaps best known for portraying the titular boxer, Rocky Balboa. But he also worked as a screenwriter in the Rocky franchise. Stallone has writing credits on all six Rocky films.

In 1976, producers Stallone met on a casting call offered him $360,000 for his Rocky script. But it came with the condition that he wouldn’t play the main character, according to Forbes. Although he had just $100 to his name, Stallone refused. The producers eventually caved and offered Stallone $1 million to make the film, saying he could be the star.

Behind the scenes, there’s been plenty of drama in the Rocky franchise — including who actually deserves credit for producing the films.

Irwin Winkler, David’s father, co-produced the Rocky and Creed films. David Winkler and Stallone also are producers on the Creed films. But Stallone doesn’t have producing credits for the six Rocky films that he wrote, acted in, and in some cases even directed.

Stallone has spoken about his distaste for the Winklers. According to the Los Angeles Times, he said he “barely ever saw” Irwin Winkler during the Rocky years and felt there would be more Rocky movies if it weren’t for him. However, he sang the praises of co-producer Robert Chartoff.

Sylvester Stallone’s response to the ‘Creed’ producer’s new memoir, ‘The Arrangement: A Love Story’

The actor left a scathing review of David Winkler’s new memoir, The Arrangement: A Love Story, shortly after its release. However, his remarks have since been deleted.

Per the LA Times, Stallone wrote on Instagram:

“You know I love reading and I’ve read thousands of books but I have to say THIS one is by far the worst! ​​If you ever run out of toilet paper PLEASE [buy] this one you won’t be disappointed. It’s very absorbent…”

The book details David Winkler’s bizarre introduction to the world of “sugar babies” after he signed up for a website that connected young women to wealthy older men, per its Amazon synopsis. Upon forming a relationship with Instagram model Jordan, Winkler describes the “dark secrets” that started to unfold during their romance. The memoir promises to take readers “down the Hollywood rabbit hole of sex, power, and money.”

So far, The Arrangement: A Love Story has earned 3.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon and a 3.6 rating on GoodReads — slightly more generous reviews than the one from Stallone.

The Rocky Balboa actor’s lack of control over the franchise

Stallone’s latest comment about David Winkler is one of many in the years since Rocky. The actor has claimed he had virtually no control over Rocky and its follow-up films.

In 2019, Stallone told Variety he had “zero ownership of Rocky.” “I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious,” he said.

More recently, Stallone took to Instagram again shortly after bashing Winkler’s new book. Per Variety, he posted “a portrait of Winkler as a knife-tongued serpent,” though that post has also since been deleted.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “A very flattering portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country’s greatest. After Irwin controlling ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?”

RELATED: Why Sylvester Stallone Once Felt ‘Trapped’ by His ‘Rocky’ Character