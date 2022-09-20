Sylvester Stallone Felt Love Was a ‘Temporary Form of Insanity’ After Dealing With His Ex-Wife

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to love, as The Suicide Squad member has been involved in several relationships and experienced marriage twice.

But after a falling out with one of his ex-wives, he quipped about viewing love in a different light.

Sylvester Stallone was once married to Brigitte Nielsen

As many know, the Rocky star once found himself in a close relationship with fellow actor Brigitte Nielsen. The actor, then in her early 20s, was on the rise having featured in movies like Red Sonja, Rocky IV, and Beverly Hills Cop II. According to Entertainment Weekly, Nielsen made the first move on Stallone through a special note she slipped through Stallone’s hotel door.

“My name is Brigitte Nielsen…. I’d really like to meet you. Here’s my number,” the note read.

Afterward, Stallone would call Nielsen, with the two having a good enough time for the actors to form a relationship. Nielsen and Stallone would later marry in 1985, and Stallone couldn’t help gush over his new bride.

“She has heart, humor, beauty, athletic prowess, maternal instincts. She’s very family oriented. And she’s classically true to her man–I mean really dedicated to the maintaining and prolonging of this relationship,” he once told Rolling Stone (via LA Times).

Sylvester Stallone once felt love was a ‘temporary form of insanity’ after dealing with Brigitte Nielsen

Stallone’s marriage to Nielsen didn’t last long. After just two years of marriage, the Rambo actor and his then-wife would go their separate ways.

Stallone would go on to marry Jennifer Flavin, who he enjoyed a marriage of 25 years with before their most recent divorce. While with Flavin, Stallone recalled a time when he and his ex-wife spotted Nielson on television.

Nielsen was once on the reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew discussing her personal battles with alcoholism. Although Stallone tried to resist the urge, he and Flavin couldn’t help watch the episode. Flavin would then offer Stallone some brief commentary regarding Nielsen.

“I thought I was watching an old home movie. I sat on the sofa with Jennifer and of course, she pauses it and says: ‘What were you thinking?’ I go, I wasn’t. It was an out-of-body experience. I’ve concluded that love is a temporary form of insanity and we should cut each other some slack,'” Stallone once told The Telegraph.

Brigitte Nielsen felt like she was blacklisted from Hollywood after her divorce from Sylvester Stallone

Nielsen theorized that her separation from Stallone had a negative impact on her professional career. In a resurfaced interview on Oprah: Where Are They Now? (via HuffPost), she briefly opened up about the divorce costing her opportunities.

“When I left Sylvester, all doors closed on me,” she said. “I was basically blacklisted.”

The star claimed she had to move back to Europe at the time in order to find work. There, she was able to make a living thanks to her ability to speak multiple languages.

Nielsen also confided that she had a gut feeling marrying The Expendables star wasn’t the right decision at the time. In fact, if she could change things, Nielsen would’ve taken a different path.

“If I would go back in time, I shouldn’t have married him,” Nielsen said. “And he shouldn’t have married me! I don’t want to sit here and come across as an angel. I probably was also a pain in the butt at times… But it really just wasn’t for me, and it became very ugly, like some divorces do.”

