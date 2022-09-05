Sylvester Stallone Stopped Doing Love Scenes in Films Because of His Ex-Wife’s Reaction to ‘The Specialist’

Sylvester Stallone has dabbled in all sorts of scenes during his long career. But despite his longevity and variety, Stallone made a point not to do too many love scenes later in his career.

His ex-wife, Jennifer Flavin, played a part in this decision. The former supermodel didn’t take too kindly to Stallone’s love scene with Sharon Stone in The Specialist. Because of that, Stallone made a decision to avoid any more potential intimate scenes in movies.

Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone co-starred in the 1994 movie ‘The Specialist’

Sylvester Stallone | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Stallone and Stone once shared the screen together in the 1994 film The Specialist. In the feature, Stallone plays a bomb expert who’s convinced by Stone to pursue the gang that killed her family.

It was the first film featuring the two stars, and the Rocky actor felt they hit it off immediately. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stallone shared that the two entertained each other with their personalities.

“‘Hanging out with you is like hanging out with a crowd scene,'” he recalled telling Stone. “The Sharon I know is funny and she comes from the school of If You Haven’t Got Something Nice to Say About Somebody, Sit Next to Me. We sat there like two curmudgeons, making fun of us, the universe, and futures to come.”

Sylvester Stallone stopped doing love scenes in movies because of how his ex-wife reacted to his shower scene with Sharon Stone

Although Stone and Stallone got along well enough while making The Specialist, the Basic Instinct star wasn’t happy about the nude scene in the movie. The action-thriller would show the actors taking an intimate shower together, but it was a take both stars had issues shooting.

“OK. Let it be known, I didn’t want to do this scene because Sharon was not cooperating. We get to the set and she decides not to take her robe off. The director asks only a few of the crew to remain, and she still won’t take it off,” Stallone once said on Ain’t It Cool News in 2006.

It would eventually take a lot of convincing and a couple of drinks to get Stone on board.

“I promised her I wouldn’t take any liberties, so what’s the problem? She said, ‘I’m just sick of nudity’. I asked her if she could get sick of it on someone else’s film. She was having none of it, so I went down to my trailer, brought back a bottle of Black Death vodka that was given to me by Michael Douglas and after half-a-dozen shots we were wet and wild,” he remembered.

But Stone wasn’t the only one who had a problem with the scene. Stallone’s ex-wife, Jennifer Flavin, was particularly bothered by the take. So much so that Stallone figured The Specialist was the last time he’d display that level of intimacy with another actor.

“Jennifer does not believe you can just be acting and thinks there must be some kind of romantic attachment. I hated doing it and Jennifer was upset so I knew that would be the last time for me,” he once revealed according to Irish Examiner.

How many Sylvester Stallone movies has Jennifer Flavin featured in?

Jennifer Flavin was a successful model when she met Sylvester Stallone back in 1988. Other than modeling, Flavin has also focused on her company Serious Skincare, which has earned her millions after co-finding it. According to IMDb, she’s dabbled in the world of acting, but only in brief stints. She had a role in the 1990 TV movie Bad Girls. She’ll also be featuring in the upcoming film No Home Gang.

Her acting credits only include one Stallone film. In 1990, she had a brief role as a delivery girl on Rocky V.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Once Revealed He Didn’t ‘See a Dime’ on This Acclaimed ‘Rocky’ Sequel