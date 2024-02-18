Sylvester Stallone would help his daughter Sistine Stallone screen for films, until her manager explained to her why that wasn’t a good idea.

Sylvester Stallone has three daughters who’ve been involved in the entertainment industry in some capacity. Stallone would help one of his daughters, Sistine, audition for her movies personally. But soon Sistine’s manager explained why that might’ve done more harm than good.

Sylvester Stallone’s voice was too distinct for Sistine Stallone to audition with

Sistine Stallone | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Stallone’s daughter Sistine would find herself following in her father’s footsteps. Sistine didn’t believe herself to be a natural at acting, as she was convinced it wasn’t an ability that could simply be learned.

“I still think acting is something that you’re born with and I think the greatest actors today, they don’t need training, it comes naturally to them. It’s like being a naturally good singer….I don’t think that’s me at all,” Sistine told Variety not too long ago.

But that didn’t stop Sistine from trying to pursue her own acting career. She’d try to get roles the old-fashioned way by auditioning for them, which Stallone seemed glad to help her with. Sistine asserted that the Rambo star would often read lines with her, pretending to be her boyfriend. But eventually, she was told these types of auditions had to stop because of her father’s very noticeable voice.

“He would help me read with all of my auditions in the beginning,” Sistine once told People. “I would send in these self-tapes of him reading on the other end. And my manager would get back to me and say, ‘You can’t read with your dad anymore.’ I go, ‘Why not? I was really proud of this work, send it in.’ They’re like, ‘His voice is just way too distinct. Everyone knows it’s him. And he’s playing the role of my boyfriend, and I’m saying, ‘I’m pregnant.’ It’s just really awkward. But I’m staying in character.”

Sylvester Stallone gave his daughter Sistine acting tips when she did ‘47 Meters Down’

Sistine made her official onscreen debut with the feature 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. It was a sequel to the 2017 horror feature about a group of teenagers being hunted by bloodthirsty sharks. Sistine asserted that she was already a fan of the first movie. So when the script for the sequel came her way, she was more than excited to do the feature. Although, she doubted she’d be cast in the film.

“I came across this project and I was freaking out when I got the audition for it. I said, ‘Mom, I would die. I loved the first one, there’s no way I’m getting it, but I just want to go for it. So, I tried out for every single part, and got a call back, read for it again, it was like a six-week process trying to get this far. And I was so excited,” she said.

While shooting the feature, Sistine would receive some advice from Stallone to prepare for the film. The movie’s director, Johannes Roberts, confided that the pair would talk everyday.

“I think him and Sistine would chat every day on FaceTime,” Roberts told Entertainment Tonight. “[Sylvester] would say, ‘This is what you should be doing and this is it.’ She would come to me and say, ‘Look, my dad wants me to punch the shark.’…They were so fun.”

Sylvester Stallone offered an interesting director’s note for Sistine’s first movie

Sistine quipped that Stallone also tried adding his own creative touches to the shark movie. The Expendables filmmaker thought that Sistine’s character shouldn’t have run away from the creature hunting her. But rather, she should’ve fought him.

“Yeah, [my dad] wanted the directors note to be, instead of swimming away, confront the shark head-on — which I don’t think would’ve play out well,” she remembered.