What Is Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Net Worth?

After more than two decades of marriage, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone.

Here’s what the Rocky star’s estranged wife said about ending their marriage, what she asked for in her petition, plus what her net worth is.

How Flavin and Stallone met

Before Flavin, Stallone was married twice. He wed his first wife, Sasha Czack, in 1974. They had two sons together and ended their marriage in 1985. The Hollywood actor went on to tie the knot with Brigitte Nielsen but they divorced in 1987.

Stallone and Flavin met in at a Beverly Hills restaurant in 1988. They dated on and off until 1994 when Stallone revealed that he was having an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson. He and Flavin split but reconciled the following year and said “I do” on May 17, 1997. They have three daughters together — Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia.

Flavin’s net worth

Stallone has amassed a huge net worth after decades of working in the entertainment business but Flavin has also earned a hefty net worth of her own over the years.

She’s a former model with Elite Modeling Agency and has appeared in the reality competition shows American Gladiators and The Contender. Flavin was also featured briefly in Stallone’s Rocky V film.

She co-founded the brand Serious Skincare. The anti-aging products have been sold on the Home Shopping Network and generated more than $2 billion in sales. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Flavin currently has a net worth of $50 million.

What Flavin is seeking in their divorce

After Flavin’s Aug. 19 filing, she released a statement to People that read: “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

Stallone gave a statement to the publication as well saying: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

In her divorce petition, Flavin claimed that the Creed actor “has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets.” The businesswoman demanded that Stallone be “prohibited from selling or transferring any assets during divorce proceedings.”

Flavin is seeking sole ownership of their $35 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The duo owned a vacation home in La Quinta, California, for several years but sold the property in 2020 for $3.1 million. In addition, Stallone and Flavin unloaded their mansion in Beverly Hills in 2022 selling it to singer Adele for $58 million.

