SZA Announces 2023 ‘SOS’ North American Tour: How to Get Tickets and What You Need to Know

Grammy-winning musician SZA is going on tour in 2023 in support of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album SOS. SZA’s return to the stage with new music has fans around the world excited, and fans in North America will have the chance to see her live.

SZA | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

SZA released her sophomore album ‘SOS’ in December 2022

SZA released her breakout debut album CTRL in 2017, and in the years since then, she’s shown that her artistry knows no bounds. She collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the Grammy-nominated “All the Stars” from the Black Panther album and released singles throughout the pandemic including “Good Days” and “I Hate U,” which became her first and second solo top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. She collaborated with Doja Cat on the breezy hit single “Kiss Me More,” which reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 and earned both SZA and Doja Cat their first Grammy Award, winning for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In a November 2022 interview with Billboard, SZA confirmed that her sophomore album was coming in December. The process for her has been frustrating, however, as she deals with the “red tape” of the music industry and not being able to release music however and whenever she wants.

“I hate the word ‘single.’ It’s like, ‘What the f*** separates a single from other s*** on my album that I like? Why does it have to be different?’” she said. “I only do what I want to do.”

SOS features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

SZA is going on tour with Omar Apollo to support ‘SOS’

SZA has been performing on stages for years, including in the years between the releases of CTRL and SOS. But now, SZA is gearing up to take SOS on the road across North America on her first-ever arena tour.

SZA kicks off her SOS tour on Feb. 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Throughout the tour, she’ll be supported by singer Omar Apollo as the opening act.

How to get tickets to SZA’s ‘SOS’ tour

Tickets for the SOS tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Where SZA is performing on her ‘SOS’ tour

The SOS tour will take SZA across the United States, with two stops in Canada, in February and March of 2023.

Feb. 21: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Feb. 22: Chicago, IL – United Center

Feb. 24: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 25: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 27: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Feb. 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mar. 2: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 4: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mar. 7: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mar. 9: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mar. 10: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mar. 13: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mar. 14: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar. 16: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mar. 18: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mar. 19: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Mar. 22: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum