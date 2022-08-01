Taika Waititi Accepted the ‘Akira’ Challenge Jordan Peele Didn’t Want

Jordan Peele’s movies continue to excel. The writer-director had no directing experience before making Get Out, but he’s proven to himself in that department. Peele’s success means he could handpick any project to direct. Still, Peele is steering clear of directing one beloved movie, Akira, but Taika Waititi accepted the challenge.

Jordan Peele has no interest in directing other people’s movies, even ‘Akira’

Get Out won big at the box office, earned four Academy Award nominations, and gave Peele an Oscar win. Us enjoyed a $71.1 million opening weekend and earned more than $255.1 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, and his third movie, Nope, was the No. 1 film its opening weekend.

Studios and producers are undoubtedly asking Peele to direct their films, but he has no interest in making anyone else’s movies. Attaching himself to a Marvel movie or another established franchise would bolster his reputation and resumé, but Peele prefers telling his own stories.

He allows others to direct screenplays he’s written (see: Keanu and Candyman), but when Peele sits in the director’s chair, he wants it to be for something he wrote. Peele takes that approach seriously, too. He gave some thought to saying yes to the long-awaited live-action Akira, but he decided against directing it, even though he loves the anime classic.

“Akira is one of my favorite films, and there was a world where maybe I thought I should take that on, or something like that on,” Peele told Collider in a video interview (via YouTube). “[M]y conclusion was, I’ve got my own work to put forward, and Akira is perfect. It’s perfect. That’s where I am.”

Peele said no to directing Akira, but Taika Waititi accepted the challenge.

Taika Waititi accepted the challenge Peele declined of bringing a live-action ‘Akira’ to the screen

Peele believes the animated Akira, which hit Japan in 1988 and came to the United States for a wide release in 1991 (per IMDb), is perfect the way it is. The movie had to trim considerable sections of the plot from the graphic novel source material, especially in the latter half, but it remains a classic.

Hollywood keeps trying to make a live-action Akira, and Waititi accepted the challenge Peele didn’t want.

Some fans believed Christopher Nolan was the right person for the job of adapting Akira, but Waititi is attached, per IMDb.

A live-action Akira remains beyond the horizon, but Waititi confirmed in late 2021 that he still hopes to make it happen. “I’m still trying. I don’t wanna give up on that” he told Wired.

What we know about the live-action remake of the anime classic

Rumors and plans for a live-action Akira have been around for almost as long as the internet. Warner Bros. acquired the rights in 2002, and Waititi signed on in 2017, per Slash Film. There hasn’t been much forward progress in two decades, but here’s what we know in 2022:

The project’s IMDb page lists Waititi as director and screenwriter.

Michael Golamco (Please Stand By, Always Be My Maybe) is also listed as a screenwriter.

Production companies include Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Andrew Lazar’s Mad Chance (American Sniper, Space Cowboys, Get Smart).

Waititi successfully delivered big-budget films with Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, but fans might have to keep waiting for the live-action Akira. Several projects have Waititi slated to write and direct over the next few years, including Next Goal Wins (completed), The Incal (pre-production), the Time Bandits TV show (announced), and a forthcoming Star Wars movie that moves beyond the Skywalker saga, which Disney hasn’t approved yet. We’re Wolves and Flash Gordon are two upcoming screenplays on Waititi’s schedule.

Taika Waitit accepted the challenge Jordan Peele didn’t want and said yes to Akira. Time will tell whether he remains in the director’s chair, though. If and when a live-action Akira comes to theaters, it could be another director who delivers it.

