Takeoff’s Heartbreaking Last Interview: ‘Time to Give Me My Flowers, I Don’t Want Them When I Ain’t Here’

The news of Takeoff’s death has sent shock waves through the music industry. The Georgia rapper was known for creating hits such as “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee” alongside fellow artists Quavo and Offset as the mega-group Migos. On Oct. 7, 2022, Takeoff and Quavo released “Only Built for Infinity Links” as a duo. Weeks later, they sat down for what would be Takeoff’s last interview, where he shared some sobering words about his future.

Takeoff | Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Takeoff was killed in a Houston bowling alley

TMZ reported the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed at a bowling alley shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The incident reportedly occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, where Takeoff and Quavo celebrated a birthday.

An altercation reportedly broke out during a dice game. Someone at the scene reportedly opened fire, shooting Takeoff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least two others were reportedly injured in the shooting and transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

During his last interview, Takeoff said ‘it’s time to give me my flowers’

In a sitdown with Drink Champs to talk about “Only Built for Infinity Links,” Takeoff spoke of his work as an artist.

Host N.O.R.E. told the duo they were “shining” on this record. He said, “I felt like it was your time to prove it. Was that something that was on your mind when you was going to record it?”

Takeoff responded with “Oh, for sure. Enough is enough. I’m chill and laid back. It’s time to give me my flowers; I don’t want them when I ain’t here.”

Takeoff and Quavo addressed their fallout with Offset

During the interview, Takeoff and Quavo addressed a falling out with fellow Migos member, Offset. Takeoff admitted he and Quavo had always wanted to branch out independently.

“Just like me personally, just a bucket list,” Takeoff said. “I feel like this, my real uncle. Like we do music, we been doing this. I always have wanted to drop a little collab album cause why not? Why can’t I drop one?”

Quavo then admitted there were no plans to reunite with Offset as Migos. “I don’t know; I don’t think so,” he said.

“Right now, I believe in the duo. Like you just said, you play the game by loyalty. We stand on loyalty. This is just about us. When things ain’t right, you gotta godd*** move on,” Quavo said.

A fallout between the group’s members appeared to result from Offset and his wife, Cardi B, unfollowing the men on social media. Shortly after, Takeoff and Quavo released their first single as a duo, “Hotel Lobby.”

Migos released their last studio album Culture III in June of 2021. The album debuted in the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and featured appearances from Drake, Cardi B, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, Future, and Justin Bieber, among others.