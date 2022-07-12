‘Tale of Nine-Tailed’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Many popular K-dramas have been confirmed to be developing second seasons. From the award-winning Squid Game to fan favorites like D.P. and Taxi Driver. The latest to join the list of awaited dramas is Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 with the return of lead actor Lee Dong-wook. The 16-episode 2020 K-drama is one of the fantasy genre’s most acclaimed titles. Here is everything to know so far about the second season.

Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum return in their original roles for ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ Season 2

In May 2022, Soompi officially reported that tvN had confirmed Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2. The K-drama’s official title is Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. Fans were curious to know how a second season would work and who would be cast after the first season’s ending.

TvN confirmed its leading male actor Lee Dong-wook would return to his role as Yi Yeon. At the center of the K-drama was Yi Yeon, a centuries-old gumiho who works as an agent in the Afterlife Immigration Office and helps stop rogue spirits. One day he meets his long-lost love and faces turmoil.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 will also bring back Kim Bum in his role as Lee Rang. News of the actor’s return puzzled fans due to the fate Lee Rang faced in the first season. The second season’s storyline makes his return clearer.

Sadly, the new season has not confirmed to bring back Jo Bo-ah in her leading female role as Nam Ji-ah. Lee and Kim will be joined by new cast members Kim So-yeon and Ryu Kyung-soo. Ryu is well known for her role in Netflix’s Hellbound and joins Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 as Cheon Moo-young, a doctor who can save the dead and possible foe. Actor Kim joins as Ryu Hong-joo, a former mountain goddess and restaurant owner.

What is ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ Season 2 about?

The official title for the second season is a clue to what the storyline will be about. Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 or Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will transport fans and Yi Yeon back in time. Yi Yeon’s peaceful life is disrupted when is whisked back to 1938.

In the past, he faces peril and desperately looks for a way to return home. In the past, he remeets his younger brother Lee Rang. This version of the character has not yet matured and is a troublemaker. The second season will focus on Yi Yeon’s relationship with his brother after everything that occurred in the present.

Yi Yeon will face many people like Moo-young. He was once a close friend to Yi Yeon and Hong-joo. After one incident, Moo-young sees Yi Yeon as an enemy. The second season is estimated to premiere in 2023.

The K-drama finale ended on a happy and sad note

The end of Tale of the Nine-Tailed had a lot to digest, but Lee Rang’s storyline is one of the important ones. As the characters manage to save the world from pure evil, Yi Yeon is one to sacrifice himself for the greater good. In return, Lee Rang and Ji-ah go on with their lives, but neither of them can accept Yi Yeon’s death.

Lee Rang looks for a way to bring his brother back and barters a deal with the god of the underworld. Yi Yeon can return if they are willing to give up something he loves. While Ji-ah is ready to sacrifice herself, Lee Rang is the one to do it. His newfound relationship with his brother and care for his new family deems his life worthy.

The finale of Tale of the Nine-Tailed has Yi Yeon and Ji-ah live a happy life and get married. In an extra scene, Yi Yeon runs into a little boy who is a replica of Lee Rang as a child. He realizes Lee Rang has been reincarnated. The K-drama ends with a surprise as Yi Yeon shows to have retained his gumiho powers, and it hopefully will be explored in Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2.

