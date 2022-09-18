Tamar Braxton Gives Disappointing Update on New Music

Tamar Braxton’s five-octave vocal range cannot be debated. The “Love & War” singer has been putting out chart-topping music since resurfacing on the hit We TV reality series Braxton Family Values. But after some personal challenges, she put recording on the back burner and focused on live performances. She’s since promised new music, but recently announced that there have been issues with putting music out.

Tamar Braxton | Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The singer previously retired from music

In 2017, Braxton shocked fans by announcing that her solo studio album Bluebird of Happiness would be her “best and last album.” She told Billboard Magazine that troubles in her marriage at the time was the main factor in her semi-retiring. Her ex-husband Vincent Herbert was managing her career. She said:

Me and my husband work really, really close together and we have a lot of projects that we’re working on and I’m most passionate about singing and writing, performing. And anything that I can do to alleviate the stress from that onto my marriage, then I’m here for.

Source: YouTube

Ahead of their nine-year wedding anniversary the same year, she filed for divorce. While recording “Crazy Kind of Love” for the True 2 The Game soundtrack, Braxton says she fell in love with her craft all over again.

“This song and this whole project really got me into recording again and wanting to be an artist,” she gushed at the time to Billboard. “And I never thought that I wanted to have a record or to even have that kind of passion, and because of this film and because of this particular record has made me fall in love with music again.”

She announced forthcoming music but now says her music disappeared

At the start of 2022, Braxton hinted that she would be working on another project. She Tweeted: “The album. Slaps. Get ready [fire emoji].” She’s also shared videos and photos of herself in the studio on her social media.

Source: YouTube

In a recent Instagram post celebrating the 9-year anniversary of Love & War, Braxton revealed that she had new music ready to be released, but getting it out to fans has been a problem. “Trust me putting out new music hasn’t been easy for me- although an ENTIRE project was ready and then vanished into thin air,” she wrote. “I want you all to be just a little bit more patient while I start over, put my heart and soul into my new found feelings, finally feeling free enough to sing about the old ones and create new, better, memories with you all!”

The reality star is currently on tour

While Braxton refocuses in the studio, fans can catch her on stage in a city near them. She’s been on an East Coast Tour that began in her home state of Maryland in April. At each stop, she’s shared live footage from each show, including a reunion on stage with Herbert, where he showed up to support her.

Video footage from shows that fans posted includes Braxton singing her hits like “The One,” and “All The Way Home.” She also performed “Crazy Kind of Love” mixed in with Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You,” which the single samples.

Braxton hasn’t been alone on the tour. She’s shared the stage with the likes of Keith Sweat, 112, Tevin Campbell, Pretty Ricky, Raheem DeVaughn, Monica, and H-Town.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Reportedly Dating an Attorney