Tamar Braxton: Her Ex-Husband, Vincent Herbert’s, Net Worth, as Reports of His Financial Trouble Run Rampant

Tamar Braxton’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, hasn’t had the best time since their split. He’s been having a ton of money trouble. It’s hard for many to grasp as he has been lauded as one of the most successful and influential music executives, and at one point, his net worth was expected to be much higher than currently reported.

What is Vincent Herbert’s estimated net worth and how he earns his living

Herbert was in the music industry and in the entertainment business long before meeting and marrying Braxton. Prior to artist management, he worked as a producer, writer, and composer with artists such as Babyface, Toni Braxton, Aaliyah, Dionne Warwick, Tatyana Ali and more.

He founded Streamline Records, a label under Interscope Records, in 2007. Within the joint venture, he was to promote his five acts that were signed, one of which was Lady Gaga – the other was the international phenomenon, Mindless Behavior, a boy band. Herbet served as the executive producer and artists and repertoire (A&R) for Lady Gaga on her albums The Fame, and The Fame Monster.

He appeared on We TV’s Braxton Family Values for five seasons, and its spinoff Tamar & Vince for five seasons, where his management of his then-wife, Tamar, was chronicled. Herbert also managed her sister Toni for some time. He didn’t make any appearance on the Mothership series after he and Braxton split in 2017. Tamar & Vince was canceled amid their divorce. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $3 million currently.

The former husband of Tamar Braxton has been having financial difficulties

Despite Herbert’s success in the music business, he has been having a string of financial problems since he and Braxton split. After putting their marital mansion up for sale in 2017, he moved into a luxury condo. Per The Blast, he was evicted in 2019 after he reporetdly ignored an eviction lawsuit amid accusations of owing tens of thousands in rent and refusing to vacate. As a result, he was ordered to turn over the keys immediately to the owner and leave.

Per the report, Herbert entered into a one-year lease with a condo in December 2018 for $37,000 a month but allegedly did not pay in February and was served with a three-day notice to pay rent or exit. The rental company sued Herbert for the unpaid rent of $38,850, plus additional costs.

From there, money troubles worsened. A judge found him in contempt of court over a lawsuit from LNDX Records for failing to turn over financial documents in their lawsuit. The company sued Herbert and his record label, Streamline, over a business deal gone south. As a result, LNDX was awarded a judgment of $380,000.

He was ordered to turn over all financial records – which included profits he earned from Lady Gaga and Remy Ma when he managed them. He was also asked to turn over documents related to his divorce from Braxton, but he was non-compliant. As a result, his accounts were frozen.

Due to continuing to blow the judgment off, a New York judge determined Herbert owed a total of $506,116. The breakdown includes the initial amount owed to LNDX of $380,492.63, plus $124,968.37 in interest. He also is in the middle of a fraud lawsuit from an LA jewler.