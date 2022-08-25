Tamar Braxton Reportedly Dating an Attorney

After months of denying she rekindled her romance with her ex-fiance, Tamar Braxton has debuted her new man. The “Love & War” singer recently celebrated her new man’s birthday by throwing him a birthday bash. Fans have researched and discovered that Braxton’s new beau is an attorney.

Tamar Braxton debuts new man; he’s reportedly an attorney

Video footage of the two celebrating his birthday on social media. The two matched in all-black ensembles as Braxton entered an Atlanta cocktail bar called Sovereign Sweets hand-in-hand. Braxton celebrated him as he turned 46, and wished him a Happy Birthday on her Instagram Stories by posting a bottle of Dom Perignon with a happy birthday card that reads “Happy Birthday JR.”

The nickname coincides with a sliver diamond necklace with the initials JR and a heart in between. In the photo’s caption, Braxton wrote: “Put it on him make ’em wanna marry me.”

Per Madame Noire, JR was raised in New Orleans and works as an attorney and businessman in Georgia. He is a co-founding partner of The JR Law Group and the CEO of a company called Rags 2 Riches Logistics.

JR also shared his own birthday tribute on his Instagram post, writing: “Wow, 46 years of life… So much to be thankful for and so many amazing people to be thankful to. I never would have imagined being here, right now in this moment. Happily in love and blessed beyond measure. Surrounded by loving and caring people who uplift me and pour into me with God’s favor.”

The singer’s new romance comes amid her shutting down rumors she reconciled with an ex

Braxton and JR’s debut comes after she continuously shut down rumors that she and David Adefeso reconciled. The two split in Aug. 2020 after Braxton’s attempted suicide. He accused Braxton of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order. But apparently, things have simmered down, and the two are at least friendly.

Adefeso and Braxton wished one another a Happy Mother’s Day and Happy Father’s Day on their respective social media pages. Fans were perplexed to learn that Braxton allows Adefeso to be part of her son’s life, whom she shares with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert. But Braxton insists that she and Adefeso were not together.

“Hey there…I know y’all are used to a different Tamar, but that’s simply not me anymore. I haven’t fallen out or gotten back together with anyone. I’m not messy and drama-filled. I’m healing and under construction,” she wrote on an Instagram Stories post. “That old Tay is NEVER coming back ’cause she doesn’t exist. Get used to this one. She’s more consistent, confident, and blessed…basically, she’s so much better. God bless y’all,” she wrote with a heart and prayer-hand emoji.

Fans still didn’t believe Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso weren’t together

Though Braxton promised she was single at the time of the reconciliation rumors with Adefeso, YouTube blogger Sharrell’s World reported otherwise. In a video, Sharell alleged that Adefeso was present alongside Braxton as she dealt with her sister Traci’s terminal illness.

Braxton’s other sister Towanda later posted a tribute video to Traci, which featured photos from the family’s Celebration of Life they held in honor of what would have been Traci’s 51st birthday. Adefeso was at the memorial, fueling more rumors.

