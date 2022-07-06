Tamar Braxton Reunites With Vincent Herbert at Recent Concert

It’s been some time since fans have seen Tamar Braxton and her ex-husband Vincent Herbert together publicly. After a successful reality series together and Herbert acting as her manager, the “Love & War” singer filed for divorce ahead of their nine-year wedding anniversary. Despite some communication and co-parenting issues at times, it appears the two are on great terms. Herbert recently joined Braxton on stage at one of her concerts.

Tamar Braxton brings Vincent Herbert on stage at her New Orleans concert

Braxton and Herbert’s marital woes played out over five seasons of Tamar & Vince on We TV. By the show’s end, it was clear that blending business and personal was becoming too much to bear. Braxton would later admit that once they began working together, their marriage went downhill. Herbert was not open to bringing on a co-manager for Braxton’s career, and at one point Braxton even said she’d retire from music to save her marriage.

The music executive dragged his feet in their divorce, never responding to Braxton’s initial filing. She pleaded with a judge to declare her legally single, and in 2019 she got her wish. Since then, Braxton has been engaged. And regardless of the struggles they’ve had adjusting to divorce, they are now close friends.

Herbert surprised Braxton’s fans on stage during her appearance at the 2022 ESSENCE Music Festival. “Make some noise for my baby mama,” he told the audience. An Instagram fan account shared the video from the event. “She’s out here working y’all and she’s doing a great job being a mom, she’s doing a great job being an artist. She is really special to me, one of my best friends.”

The singer has reportedly reconciled with her ex-fiance, David Adefeso

Braxton and Herbert’s moment on stage comes amid speculation that Braxton and Adefeso reconciled. They split in 2020, with Adefeso accusing Braxton of domestic violence and getting a temporary restraining order against her.

Rumors of the reconciliation came after YouTuber Sharrell’s World alleged in a video that they were back together and that Adefeso was by Braxton’s side as she dealt with her sister Traci’s terminal illness and ultimate death. The two also follow one another again on social media and have posted loving messages to one another, including Braxton wishing Adefeso a Happy Father’s Day and Adefeso wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day the month prior.

She’s denied rumors of reconciliation but David Adefeso has been seen with her on several occasions

Braxton has denied that she is back with Adefeso, even Tweeting that she’s single, but fans aren’t convinced as the two have been seen together. In videos posted to her Instagram Stories from her ESSENCE Festival weekend, Adefeso is behind her. The singer’s sister Towanda also shared a video to her YouTube page of moments from Traci’s memorial and Adefeso was present in photos smiling beside the youngest Braxton sister.

