Tamar Braxton Says Therapy For Her is ‘Ongoing’

Tamar Braxton is committed to healing out loud. The talented songstress is currently promoting her new Peacock dating reality series but says she would have never been able to do the show without therapy. Braxton says therapy is an ongoing thing for her.

Tamar Braxton | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Tamar Braxton attempted suicide in 2020

In the summer of 2020, reports of Braxton being rushed to the hospital for an attempted suicide leaked. According to her then-fiance David Adefeso, she was distraught over her contract with WeTV and upset that the network wouldn’t release her. She was also frustrated with her public image. The Celebrity Big Brother winner revealed during an episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Live series Peace of Mind that she feared her son, Logan, would be embarrassed by her actions on television.

Source: YouTube

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I thought that I was embarrassing him being a fool on tv,” an emotional Braxton said.

She continued: “In that moment. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here’s his loud-mouthed ghetto mama because I knew that what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was.”

The singer and reality star says therapy is an ongoing process for her

After her failed attempt, Braxton began intense trauma therapy. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she told the Dreamgirls star that she credits therapy for pulling her out of a dark place.

“I made a decision that I wanted to get through it, first. And then I went through a lot of counseling. And I’m still in counseling. I feel like that’s something that’s ongoing in everyone’s life, it’s not just a period in your life, it’s something that you have to continuously work on, which is yourself. And so, that’s what I do.

How she says therapy helped her become a better co-parent

The “Love & War” singer filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert in 2017 after nine years of marriage. He never responded to her filing, and she was declared legally single by an LA judge in 2019. Braxton told Entertainment Tonight that breaking up with Herbert was hard to do.

“It’s all the years of trying to figure out where we fit, right? Because for 16 years, we’ve been together and been best friends, and I think what we had to revert back to is, remembering that we were friends first, and it took a little while,” she said.

Source: YouTube

Related Why Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head Again

The Braxton Family Values alum told the host that family therapy is the reason the two were able to get to a positive space. She said that she put their young son in therapy immediately after she filed for divorce as she knew the confusion that could occur as she’s a product of divorced parents.

“The counselor was like, ‘You guys might want to get along for your kid,’ and then that is when we made the decision,” she said. “It’s about him and not about us…it’s about us setting the best example for him and being there for him.”