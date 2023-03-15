Tammy Slaton’s Wedding Details Ahead of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Finale

Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio on Nov. 19, 2022. The TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters will air footage of Tammy and Caleb’s wedding in the season 4 finale episode on March 21. However, we have details about the reality star’s nuptials ahead of the finale. Find out what Tammy had to say about her marriage to Caleb Willingham.

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy and Caleb get married in the ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 finale

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 9 showed the Slaton Family helping Tammy find decorations and choosing a wedding dress for her marriage to Caleb, who proposed to the TLC star after only knowing her for a few weeks. In the March 21 episode “Apple of My Eye,” their wedding will occur. Despite disagreeing with how quickly things moved with Tammy and Caleb, her entire family showed up for the big day. Amy Slaton-Halterman served as Tammy’s maid of honor, and Chris Combs pushed her down the aisle.

1,000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Admits She Was 'Nervous' Before Wedding: 'The Kiss Sealed the Deal' https://t.co/dv5MKNrLD2 — People (@people) March 14, 2023

“I was so nervous sitting in the chair, getting my hair done and my make up done, seeing my family all dressed for my wedding,” Tammy told People. “My brother pushing me down the aisle, seeing all my friends and family just looking their best. And then, seeing my husband and seeing how handsome he looked. It stopped my heart.” Tammy said the ceremony was “awesome,” adding: “The vows my husband said. I couldn’t have asked for a better wedding. Then the kiss sealed the deal — that was my husband!”

Is Tammy still married to Caleb Willingham in 2023?

At publication, Tammy and Caleb are reportedly still a married couple. However, Caleb remains at Windsor Lane in Ohio since he was further behind than Tammy on his weight loss journey. A source told The Sun Caleb plans on moving to Kentucky after he gets discharged from rehab.

As for Tammy, the outlet reports she lives in a new apartment — not the apartment that got robbed in 1000-Lb. Sisters — an hour outside Morganfield, Kentucky. It is unclear when Caleb will be discharged and get to move in with Tammy.

Is Tammy pregnant and getting married to Caleb because of the baby?

As “Walkin’ on Eggshells” revealed, Tammy’s family thinks she and Caleb might have rushed their engagement because Tammy is pregnant. Amy said Tammy has always “loved fast and loved hard,” but being pregnant would be reason enough to marry Caleb after only knowing him for over a month. On top of that, the Slaton Family was concerned because Caleb decided on Windsor because Tammy was a patient there.

It’s doubtful Tammy is pregnant. As she explained in the episode, she wanted to get married at the rehab so the friends she made there could attend — many of them cannot leave the facility for health reasons. As for the couple’s quick timeline, Tammy said she wanted to marry Caleb before she got discharged from the facility.

See more of Tammy and Caleb’s wedding in the finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Tune in to TLC on Tuesday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET.