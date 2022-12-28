Tammy Wynette Had Over 20 No. 1 Hits

Before her death in 1998, country singer-songwriter Tammy Wynette was one of the most popular artists in the industry. The singer won multiple Grammy Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. During her career, Wynette also had over 20 No. 1 hit songs on country music charts.

‘Stand by Your Man’ is one of Tammy Wynette’s most popular songs

While NPR reports that Wynette “had more than 20 No. 1 hits,” one song is bigger than all the rest. Of her songs that reached No. 1 on music charts, “Stand by Your Man” is probably Wynette’s most popular song.

Wynette released “Stand by Your Man” on Sept. 20, 1968. The song is the title track of Wynette’s 1969 album Stand by Your Man.

Following its release, “Stand by Your Man” topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. It also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, which tracks songs’ performance solely on adult contemporary radio stations.

The song reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving its power as a crossover hit. In the United Kingdom, it reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart tracked by the Official Charts Company.

The song’s message has kept “Stand by Your Man” relevant in pop culture through multiple decades, though not always in a positive light.

According to NPR, “the song was widely criticized within the feminist movement; in the mid-’90s, it became the subject of discussion again when soon to becoming first lady Hillary Clinton referenced it in a news interview.”

In 1992, Clinton was quoted on 60 Minutes saying, “You know, I’m not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette.”

After Clinton made the comment, Wynette released a statement about how hurt she was, which led to Clinton issuing an apology.

The 60 Minutes interview was portrayed in FX’s 2021 series Impeachment: American Crime Story.

‘I Don’t Wanna Play House’ Was Tammy Wynette’s first No. 1 solo song

Before “Stand by Your Man,” there was “I Don’t Wanna Play House.” Wynette released “I Don’t Wanna Play House” in July 1967.

The song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart, becoming Wynette’s first solo single to ever reach No. 1.

Wynette’s first No. 1 was “My Elusive Dreams,” a duet between Wynette and David Houston. The song was originally released by one of the song’s co-writers, Curly Putnam.

The version by Wynette and Houston reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart. It also broke into the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 89 on the chart.

A look at one of the singer’s other No. 1 hit songs

After “I Don’t Wanna Play House” reached No. 1, Wynette had multiple solo songs top music charts. One of the most notable of these songs is “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.”

Wynette released the song in May 1968, and it is the title track from an album of the same name. Like “Stand by Your Man,” “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” became a crossover hit. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” ended up being a hit, it took some time before a singer became attached to the song. In an interview with The Tennessean, “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” co-writer Bobby Braddock explained that it took him bringing the song to Wynette’s producer Billy Sherrill for the song to take off.

“Billy loved the song. He cut it on Tammy within two or three weeks, and within probably two or three months, it was playing on the radio,” said Braddock.