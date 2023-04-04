Tamra Judge Reveals 1 of Her ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Is Rude to the Production Team — and We All Know Who It Is!

Tamra Judge isn’t snitching, but she’s dropping hints like crazy. The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled the tea that one of her castmates treats the production crew like total garbage.

Here’s what Tamra had to say about the unnamed RHOC co-star, which may have a little something to do with her ongoing feud with Heather Dubrow.

Tamra Judge | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tamra Judge throws some serious shade at one of her ‘RHOC’ co-stars

Tamra spilled the tea on her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star during a recent appearance on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s and a Pod. With season 17 expected to premiere this year, the reality star didn’t hold back when discussing the drama.

Tamra opted not to call out her co-star by name, but she did reveal that the person in question has been outright rude to members of the production team.

“I’m not going to name somebody, but I will say that we have one on our cast right now that does not treat production well,” Tamra dished.

Teddi followed up by asking if fans could figure out who she was talking about based on what went down in season 16. Tamra confirmed that it was true, which made it fairly clear that she was throwing shade at Heather.

In the second episode of season 16 of RHOC, Noella Bergener alleged that Heather was involved in a physical altercation with a member of the production team.

The ‘RHOC’ star opens up about her season 17 feud

To throw more fuel on the fire, Tamra recently opened up about her ongoing feud with Heather, who rejoined the Real Housewives of Orange County last year after a short hiatus.

Ever since Heather made her RHOC comeback, her relationship with Tamra has been awkward. Things didn’t get any better after Heather kept Tamra in the dark about one of her parties.

According to Yahoo, Tamra expressed her dissatisfaction that both Shannon Beador and Taylor Armstrong were also left off the guest list, a move that did not sit well with any of the parties involved.

“She invited the crew, and she invited the other housewives, but the only one that she [included] was [Emily Simpson],” Tamra shared.

Tamra went on to say that she probably would not have attended the party even if she got an invitation. It’s pretty clear that the drama between Tamra and Heather is heating up, which definitely brings us back to the old days of RHOC.

Tamra Judge reflects on her return to reality TV

Tamra left the Real Housewives of Orange County following season 14. It’s been several years since her departure, yet Tamra views her comeback as being crucial to “saving” the popular franchise.

In an interview with ET, the RHOC star revealed that many of her co-stars enjoyed seeing her leave a few years back and that season 17 features her navigating through some pretty difficult terrain.

“I don’t say things I don’t feel, of course, I felt that way,” Judge shared about her comments that she “saved” the series by coming back. “Well, I would have to say, when I left, there were a lot of cast members who danced on my grave.”

When it comes to her relationship with Heather, Tamra admitted that they experienced ups and downs in season 17. But she did assure fans that the cast as a whole is really “good.”

She also confessed that the upcoming season feels like a throwback year with so many returning faces. Only time will tell, of course, if Tamra and Heather are able to work things out before the season is a wrap.

Season 17 of RHOC is rumored to return this summer.