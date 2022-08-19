Tarek El Moussa Bought The Same Extravagant Gift for Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa has been married to Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young, and he bought the same extravagant gift for both of his wives. Here’s the lavish present El Moussa gave his Flip or Flop star ex and his new Selling Sunset star wife.

(L-R) Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Hall | Rich Polk/Getty Images; E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal

Tarek El Moussa gave Christina Hall her ‘dream car’ when they were married

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage, having two children, and building a real estate and reality TV empire with their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop.

Although their split wasn’t entirely peaceful, Hall reminisced fondly about certain moments from her marriage to El Moussa. In August 2017, while Hall was in the process of divorcing El Moussa, Good Housekeeping asked her about the best gift she had ever received (besides her children). Hall described a day not long after her daughter Taylor was born, when she said she and El Moussa had “just started making some money.”

“My dream car was always a Cadillac Escalade with big rims, like 26s – so I was upstairs changing Taylor’s diaper and Tarek called me and told me he spilled something in his car,” she said. “He asked me to come downstairs and bring a towel. I heard something like a revved engine, and I looked out her window, and he’d pulled up with the exact car I liked. I had no idea it was coming, and it was our first big purchase, so I freaked out.”

Christina and Tarek El Moussa sign on for #FlipOrFlop Season 8 amidst their divorce. https://t.co/5zdoMxkZLr pic.twitter.com/59My1qrFc4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2017

Tarek El Moussa gave Heather Rae Young her ‘dream car’ after 2 months of dating

After Tarek El Moussa bought Christina Hall her “dream car,” he made the same gesture for his second wife, Heather Rae Young. He met the Selling Sunset star on July 4, 2019. Two months later, the Flip or Flop star bought his new love her “dream car.”

“We both share a love of sports cars and on our first date I asked her what her dream car would be. She told me that she has always dreamed of a white Ferrari convertible,” El Moussa told People in September 2019. He gave her the hard-top convertible for her birthday, Sept. 16. Young turned 32 that year.

“I wanted to surprise my best friend with the car of her dreams,” El Moussa added. “I love cars so I get to enjoy it too.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa to star in their own HGTV show https://t.co/5XGVVU35Cu pic.twitter.com/pz7NYkqVLP — Page Six (@PageSix) June 23, 2022

The ‘Flip or Flop’ star recently bought his pregnant wife another vehicle

Tarek El Moussa recently bought another car for his second wife. On May 24, Heather Rae Young shared some Instagram Stories (which disappear after 24 hours) revealing that her husband had given her a new vehicle.

“Still need to show you my new car! ? ? obsessed she’s a beast,” Young captioned a photo of herself sitting inside a car with a black interior.

The next slide showed a short video of Young sitting in the driver’s seat while the camera holder walked around the exterior of the vehicle. “That beast noise ??? thank you honey for my new mom car ☺️” Young captioned the clip before tagging El Moussa. The Netflix star added, “@eurocar_oc found my dream car.” The car logo was visible for a few seconds in the video, and it appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz. It was a large, white, four-door with black details and interior.

Young called the new vehicle her “mom car,” but she may not have known she was pregnant at the time. On July 13, she shared an Instagram post announcing that she is pregnant and expecting her first biological child with El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star is the stepmother of El Moussa’s two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! ?,” she captioned the post.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset Star’ Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Their Baby’s Sex