Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Will Reunite For ‘Final Flip’ on HGTV

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall announced they are flipping one more house together for HGTV. The Flip or Flop series finale aired in March, but the former couple will sharetheir final flip with the world in December. Here’s what the HGTV stars shared about the new episode and what fans think about the former couple working together again.

Divorced former couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall announced a new ‘Final Flip’ will air on HGTV

On Nov. 1, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post announcing that he and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, did another house flip they will share with HGTV viewers on Dec. 1.

“For almost a decade, we’ve been able to do something really special and share our house flipping journey with you guys… and now it’s time for the Final Flip,” Tarek captioned a photo of the former couple. “We’re taking on one last project in an hour-long Flip or Flop special and it’s one you can’t miss.”

He continued, “If you’ve been a Flip or Flop watcher from day one, you’ve really seen it all when it comes to our flips: the good, bad, ugly, funny, gross, etc and you’ve also seen it all when it comes to our lives: our children growing up, our life experiences, our businesses growing, etc. I can’t tell you how much it has meant to get your guys’ love and support for 10 years and without you I truly wouldn’t be where I am today.”

El Moussa revealed that the “final episode of Flip or Flop premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8pm. ET on HGTV.” Rather than sharing her ex-husband’s post or making her own announcement, Christina shared HGTV’s Instagram Story (which disappears automatically after 24 hours) reposting Tarek’s lengthy message.

HGTV fans watched Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall navigate their divorce

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall married in 2009 and had two children together, a daughter named Taylor and a son named Brayden. They launched their renovation reality show Flip or Flop on HGTV in 2013, which had a successful 10-season run.

Flip or Flop ended in March 2022, but Tarek and Christina divorced years prior in 2018. They continued working and filming together, despite their separation. Christina married English TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2018, and they had one son named Hudson in 2019. Ant and Christina divorced in 2021 and have been in an intense custody battle for several months. She married former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall in 2022.

Tarek married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in 2021, and in July, they announced that the Netflix star is pregnant.

People reported Tarek and Christina had an explosive argument while filming season 10 of Flip or Flop. Tarek reportedly compared his ex-wife to his new partner and said he enjoyed watching Christina fail. Tarek, Heather, Christina, and Josh were all involved in a fight at a children’s soccer game in May.

Fans are looking forward to the former couple’s ‘Final Flip’

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall fans are excited about the upcoming HGTV special showing the former couple’s “Final Flip.” They discussed Tarek’s announcement in a Reddit thread titled, “Who’s exciting [sic] about Flip or Flop’s special episode? I am!! Truly thought they have the best sparks with each other.”

Many fans thought the promo photo looked photoshopped, and they wondered if Tarek and Christina – who have a history of fighting and tension – filmed the TV special separately.

“….are they both photoshopped into the picture?” one fan wrote, and another responded, “I definitely think they are. Neither of them is wearing their wedding rings. I bet they barely even film this together if at all.”

Some fans said they didn’t want to watch the former couple reunite for another flip. “You couldn’t pay me to watch,” one Reddit user commented. “I wish HGTV would stop giving either one of them airtime.”

But most seemed excited to see Tarek and Christina work together again. “I’m definitely excited to see it,” one fan said. “I do agree that they love drama, which I’m not a fan of, but they have real marketability and chemistry and didn’t just happen to fall into their many current roles. The occasional s*** show during various times in their lives has certainly added to the intrigue. Hate them or love them, it’s undeniable that they have what it takes to be massive stars.”

