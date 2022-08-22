Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Wish Their Son Happy Birthday, and Fans Can’t Handle the Cuteness 

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall shared Instagram tributes to their son Brayden on his birthday, and fans can’t get over how cute the seven-year-old is. Here’s what the Flip or Flop stars posted and what fans said about it.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Christina Hall wished her son Brayden a happy birthday on social media

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s son Brayden was born on Aug. 20, 2015. The family celebrated over the weekend by sharing sweet posts on social media dedicated to the birthday boy.

Hall shared an Instagram post with 10 photos showing Brayden at different ages, including when he was a toddler. In many of the pictures, Brayden posed with animals, including goats, the family dogs, a crab he found on the beach, and an aquarium full of fish. His siblings, 11-year-old Taylor and 2-year-old Hudson, appeared in some of the photos.

“Happy 7️⃣ Birthday Brayden! ? ? Cuddly, silly, cute and feisty,” Hall captioned the images. “Brayden loves sharks, dogs and good meals. My little foodie ? ??? . He makes life more fun ❤️ I absolutely love being his mama!!”

Tarek El Moussa posted a sweet birthday tribute to Brayden on Instagram

Christina Hall’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, also wished their son a happy birthday. He posted a sweet tribute to Brayden on Instagram.

El Moussa shared photos of his son playing on the beach and snuggling with his father on a lounge chair. The Flip or Flop star also posted a picture of his own forearm, showing a tattoo of his children’s birth dates and the date of his wedding to his second wife, Heather Rae Young.

“Happy birthday Mr. handsome!!! I can’t believe Bray Bray is SEVEN years old!” El Moussa wrote in the caption. “My little boy is becoming my little man and it’s crazy to see how much he’s grown over the years.”

He gushed that Brayden has “the kindest heart, the sweetest personality, and is really growing up to be such a special person.” El Moussa concluded by writing, “I love this boy and just love our bond so much. ❤️ Who here has seen Bray grow up over the years!? Can you guys believe he’s 7 already!? I can’t ?❤️.”

Fans can’t get over how cute Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s son is

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s fans couldn’t believe how cute their son was on his seventh birthday. They also couldn’t get over how fast time flew, since many of them watched Hall’s pregnancy with Brayden on Flip or Flop.

In the comments section of Hall’s post, fans wished Brayden a happy birthday with messages like, “Omg seems like yesterday he was a newborn!!! Happy Birthday Brayden ❤️,” and, “Awwwe baby Bray! How’s he 7 tho. Time is such a thief. Happy Birthday to your boy.”

Others wrote, “He’s adorable ?,” and, “He’s so cute! I remember you being pregnant can’t believe how fast time is flying!❤️??.”

Fans are sharing similar sentiments in the comments section of Tarek’s Instagram post. “I remember the Flip Or Flop episode when he was born!! wow!! happy birthday brayden!!! ??,” said one fan, while another wrote, “Omg I remember the episode when you guys found out he was on the way ???.”

