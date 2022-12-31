Tarek El Moussa Claims He’s ‘Never Going Back’ to ‘Lonely Holidays’ Without Pregnant Wife Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and his wife, pregnant Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, just celebrated their last Christmas before their son arrives in 2023. Here’s what El Moussa shared about “lonely holidays” spent without his second wife and how the Netflix star made Christmas special for the growing family.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa met his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young, after his divorce from Christina Hall

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa first met on July 4, 2019. El Moussa had just divorced his wife, Christina Hall, after seven years of marriage. He and Hall share two children, a daughter named Taylor and a son named Brayden. Hall and El Moussa also co-starred on the HGTV show Flip or Flop for several more years after their divorce.

Young and El Moussa married on Oct. 23, 2021, and their wedding was televised on a discovery+ special titled Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. In June, they announced their new show, The Flipping El Moussas, coming to HGTV in 2023. And in July, the reality star couple announced they are expecting their first baby together, a boy due in early 2023.

Tarek El Moussa gushed over pregnant Heather Rae Young in a holiday Instagram post

On Dec. 27, Tarek El Moussa made a holiday Instagram post dedicated to his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young. The Flip or Flop star shared a photo of himself holding the couple’s dog with his other arm around Young, who made a kissing face and held the dog’s paw.

“Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last- even while being in her third trimester,” El Moussa wrote. “She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special.”

The Flip or Flop star recalled his days as a bachelor before meeting his second wife. “For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back!” El Moussa wrote. “I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky.”

Fans loved the HGTV star’s holiday tribute to his wife

Tarek El Moussa fans loved the HGTV star’s tribute to his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young. They sounded off in the comments section of his sweet holiday Instagram post.

“I’m so glad that you realize how hard women work at Christmas and that you thank her for it. You are so great for recognizing it,” wrote one fan, while another said, “What a wonderful post for your wife! She deserves this credit. So awesome that you see that.”

Several fans commented that Young and El Moussa are each other’s “true love.” “What a beautiful tribute to your wife…this is true love,” said one fan, while another wrote, “I’m happy for you Tarek that you found your true love!”

And El Moussa’s biggest fan, Young, responded in the comments, “You are my rock. I love you so much [red heart emoji].”