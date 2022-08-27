Tarek El Moussa Once Dated His and Christina Hall’s Nanny – and Bought Another Nanny a $40,000 Car

Tarek El Moussa once bought a car for his nanny after divorcing Christina Hall – but it wasn’t the same nanny he dated. Here’s what we know about the Flip or Flop star’s relationships with his nannies and his habit of giving cars to the women in his life.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa famously divorced in 2018 while continuing to film their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop together. The two stars had been married for nine years, and they continue to co-parent their two children.

Cheating rumors plagued Hall and El Moussa’s divorce, but they both claimed there was no infidelity in their marriage. However, El Moussa dated the family nanny while he and Hall were still technically married.

TMZ reported that at age 33, the Flipping 101 star “hooked up” with 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, who had been working as the children’s nanny. The publication noted that Logan and El Moussa started dating in September 2016, months after he and Hall separated.

The HGTV star fired Logan before their romance started so he would not be dating an employee. They went to a Florida Georgia Line concert together in October 2016 and broke up the same month.

El Moussa later confirmed his relationship with Logan. “I did date her for a month,” he shared with In Touch in March 2017. “I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing.” He added that he was careful not to flaunt their romance in front of his children. “I never held hands with her around the kids.”

Tarek El Moussa bought another nanny a $40,000 car

Since Tarek El Moussa had already dated one of his nannies, some fans grew suspicious two years later when the Flip or Flop star bought another nanny a $40,000 car. In June 2018, El Moussa shared an Instagram post revealing that he had surprised his children’s nanny with a brand new Lexus for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!!” El Moussa captioned a video showing his nanny at a Lexus dealership. “She has the most important job in the world which [is] helping me raise Tay and Bray! The kids love her so much we couldn’t imagine life without her!! (Plus she makes me the best food).”

He added, “She’s 100 percent part of our family and we ❤️ her!! I surprised her with a new Lexus for her birthday at Lexus of Newport Beach.”

Several fans pointed out how “hot” and “beautiful” El Moussa’s nanny was in the comments section of his post. Many suggested that he should be dating her if he wasn’t already.

The ‘Flip or Flop’ star also bought cars for Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young

It seems that Tarek El Moussa’s love language is giving gifts, especially lavish, expensive ones. He has given several women in his life their “dream cars.”

In August 2017, Christina Hall was in the process of divorcing El Moussa. Good Housekeeping asked her about the best gift she had ever received (besides her children). She said that El Moussa had surprised her with a car shortly after her daughter Taylor, their first child, was born.

“My dream car was always a Cadillac Escalade with big rims, like 26s – so I was upstairs changing Taylor’s diaper and Tarek called me and told me he spilled something in his car,” Hall described. “He asked me to come downstairs and bring a towel. I heard something like a revved engine, and I looked out her window, and he’d pulled up with the exact car I liked. I had no idea it was coming, and it was our first big purchase, so I freaked out.”

After El Moussa gave Hall her “dream car,” he made the same extravagant gesture for his second wife, Heather Rae Young. He met the Selling Sunset star on July 4, 2019, and gave Young her “dream car” just two months later.

“We both share a love of sports cars and on our first date I asked her what her dream car would be. She told me that she has always dreamed of a white Ferrari convertible,” El Moussa shared with People in September 2019. He gave Young the hard-top convertible of her dreams for her birthday, Sept. 16.

The Flipping 101 star recently bought another car for his second wife in May. Young showed off her new vehicle, a large white Mercedes-Benz, in a series of Instagram Stories (which disappear after 24 hours).

