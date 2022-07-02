Tarek El Moussa Dated His Kids’ 23-Year-Old Nanny Amid His Divorce From Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa has remarried since his divorce from Christina Hall, but there was a time when the Flip or Flop star dated his children’s nanny. Here’s what El Moussa said about his relationship with the 23-year-old and whether or not it overlapped with his marriage to Hall.

Cheating rumors plagued Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s Divorce

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have been divorced for years, but fans still wonder whether or not cheating was a factor in the dissolution of their marriage.

Hall was romantically linked to the family’s contractor, Gary Anderson, who was hired to work on the pool at the house she shared with El Moussa. And El Moussa dated their children’s nanny before he and Hall were legally divorced.

In spite of the rumors, the Flip or Flop stars assured fans that cheating was not the reason behind their divorce.

“Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation or believes the other was,” El Moussa and Hall claimed in a joint statement following their split (per Distractify).

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa said neither of them cheated, but the Flipping 101 star did date the family’s nanny while he was still legally married.

TMZ reported that 33-year-old El Moussa “hooked up” with 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, who took care of the Flip or Flop stars’ two children. The publication noted that El Moussa and Logan started dating in September 2016, months after the HGTV stars separated.

El Moussa fired Logan before their relationship turned romantic so he would not be dating an employee. They attended a Florida Georgia Line concert together in October 2016 and broke up the same month.

El Moussa later confirmed the relationship. “I did date her for a month,” he told In Touch in March 2017. “I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing.” He said he was careful not to flaunt their romance in front of his children, adding, “I never held hands with her around the kids.”

The ‘Flipping 101’ star bought another nanny a brand new car for her birthday

Tarek El Moussa made an extravagant gesture for a different nanny, which had some fans raising their eyebrows. On June 13, 2018, El Moussa shared an Instagram post revealing that he had given his kid’s nanny a brand new Lexus for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!!” El Moussa captioned a video taken at the Lexus dealership in Newport Beach. “She has the most important job in the world which helping me raise Tay and Bray! The kids love her so much we couldn’t imagine life without her!! (Plus she makes me the best food).”

The Flipping 101 star continued, “She’s 100 percent part of our family and we ❤️ her!! I surprised her with a new Lexus for her birthday at Lexus of Newport Beach.”

