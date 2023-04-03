Are Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Compatible Based on Their Zodiac Signs?

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa have been together for nearly four years, but do their zodiac signs indicate their marriage will last a lifetime? Here’s what astrology says about the reality TV couple’s relationship and if Tarek and Heather are a match made in heaven.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa’s birthday is August 21, making him a Leo zodiac sign

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa was born on Aug. 21, 1981, making his zodiac sign Leo. The date range for Leo is July 23-August 22, so Tarek is very close to being a Virgo.

Positive qualities associated with the Leo zodiac sign include being passionate, romantic, and magnetic. Leos can be quite charming, and when they set their sights on something (or someone), they often know just how to get it. This was the case when Tarek first met Heather on July 4, 2019, on his boat. The moment he laid eyes on the Selling Sunset star, Tarek knew he wanted to be with her. He asked her out on the spot, and their relationship moved quickly from there.

On the negative side, Leos can be domineering, jealous, and proud. They hate when someone else has what they want. After Tarek first asked Heather out, he saw another man flirting with her. He interrupted their conversation by loudly honking his boat horn at them.

Since he is close to being a Virgo, Tarek likely also exhibits some traits of his neighboring zodiac sign. Virgo’s influence could help keep him more grounded and practical than the typical Leo.

Heather Rae El Moussa’s birthday is September 16, making her a Virgo zodiac sign

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa was born on Sept. 16, 1987, making her a Virgo. Since her husband Tarek is so close to being a Virgo, they likely have a strong mental connection with each other.

Some of Virgo’s best qualities include being intelligent, hardworking, and loyal. They think quickly and are willing to take on tough jobs that others may not care to do. Virgos are detail-oriented perfectionists in everything they do.

These traits shine through in Heather’s work as a realtor on Selling Sunset. The Netflix star hustles to get luxury real estate listings and negotiate the best deals for her clients. She and Tarek have expanded their empire together: the couple recently launched a line of home goods called Home By Them and started a brand new HGTV show titled The Flipping El Moussas.

On the negative side, Virgos can also be obsessive, critical, high-strung, and workaholics. Heather certainly appears obsessed with her work, but she seems to find a balance with her personal and family life, especially since giving birth to her first child in January.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have an unexpected compatibility, according to astrology

The Flipping El Moussas stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa may not have perfect astrological compatibility, but their zodiac signs indicate that this strange combination just might go the distance.

It helps that Tarek’s birthday makes him so close to being the same sign as Heather. When two people share the same sign, they tend to have a deep, innate understanding of each other. However, Leo and Virgo are nearly opposites in every way, which can help bring balance into their relationship.

While Tarek’s Leo zodiac sign is fiery and intense, Heather’s Virgo sign is more cool-headed and grounded. When Heather might be overly cautious and afraid to move forward with certain ideas and projects, Tarek will motivate and inspire her to continue pursuing even her wildest dreams.

Other famous Leo-Virgo couples like Tarek and Heather include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, and Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.