Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Share Their ‘Favorite Wedding Photos’ for 1-Year Anniversary

Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, are approaching their first wedding anniversary. Here’s what the Flip or Flop star shared on social media to mark the occasion, what’s next for the reality TV couple.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got married on a televised wedding special

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa started dating in 2019, after the Flip or Flop star’s divorce from his first wife, Christina Hall. They got married on Oct. 23, 2021, and their wedding was televised on a discovery+ special titled Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.

In July, the couple announced they are expecting their first baby together. El Moussa shares two children with his ex-wife. Their baby boy will arrive in early 2023.

And in June, El Moussa and Young revealed they have a new HGTV show called The Flipping El Moussas coming in 2023. Young will also appear in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

Heather Rae Young shared some of her favorite wedding photos for the famous couple’s 1-year anniversary

Although Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s first wedding anniversary isn’t until Oct. 23, the couple seems eager to celebrate.

On Oct. 15, Young shared an Instagram post in honor of the occasion. She posted two photos of the couple on their wedding day. One image showed them posing at the bottom of a staircase in their wedding attire. The other picture showed Young and El Moussa kissing on the dance floor.

“I can’t believe it’s almost been a year of being husband and wife,” the Selling Sunset star captioned the photos. “Crazy to think about all the things that can happen in a year. We’re now married with another baby El Moussa on the way, happier and more in love than ever. I love this life with you and always tear up a little when I look back on our special day.”

Tarek El Moussa shared his two ‘favorite photos’ from the wedding

On Oct. 17, Tarek El Moussa took a cue from Heather Rae Young and posted two of his “favorite photos and memories” from their wedding on Instagram.

The first picture showed the couple laughing and embracing on the dance floor, while the second showed them from behind as they waved to their friends and family in their wedding outfits.

“I can’t believe this week marks our one year wedding anniversary. In a way, I feel like I blinked and it went by too quickly,” El Moussa captioned the sweet photos. “But in another way I look at all that has happened in a year and my mind is blown. One year later and we’re now married with a little boy on the way, a new TV show in the works, and so many amazing things to look forward to.”

He added, “I promised you guys that I’d post some of my favorite photos and memories from our wedding and @heatherraeyoung, some of my favorite memories of all time are just of me and you, dancing.”

Fans loved El Moussa’s wedding photos. They left supportive comments like, “Happy 1st anniversary! I’ve watched from the beginning and was so happy you found happiness together! “ and, “Been following you the whole time and loving your journey together – and your kiddos. Happy Anniversary to you and Heather!”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Accused of ‘Bragging’ About Luxury Gifts For ‘High Maintenance Heather’