Tarek El Moussa Reflects on ‘Getting Older’ With Heather Rae Young on the ‘Selling Sunset’ Star’s Birthday

Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post in honor of Heather Rae Young’s birthday, and fans love the sweet message he wrote for the Selling Sunset star. Here’s what the Flip or Flop star said and how the reality TV couple celebrated Young’s 35th birthday.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tarek El Moussa revealed how he and Heather Rae Young celebrated the ‘Selling Sunset’ star’s birthday

On Sept. 18, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post revealing how he and his wife, Heather Rae Young, celebrated her 35th birthday. The post included three photos of the smiling couple, with the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump visible.

“Celebrating my wife this weekend (and every day) but there’s something to be said about a relaxing birthday getaway weekend ??,” El Moussa wrote in the caption. “Getting older makes you realize how happy you can be just going away for the weekend and doing things like working out and resting- things that make you feel good with the person you love ❤️.”

He concluded, “Ending the weekend feeling refreshed and ready for the week ? But can we all take a second to admire how beautiful @heatherraeyoung looks!!? I’m a lucky man ?❤️.”

Young responded in the comments, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ much needed R&R and snuggles with my love.”

Tarek El Moussa fans reacted to his sweet birthday Instagram post dedicated to Heather Rae Young

Fans reacted to Tarek El Moussa’s Instagram post for Heather Rae Young’s birthday. Many expressed their excitement about the Selling Sunset star’s pregnancy. The couple previously announced that they are expecting their newest family member to arrive in early 2023.

“Your wife is beautiful inside and out,” one fan commented on El Moussa’s post. “Happiest birthday Mrs El Moussa? ? can’t wait to see the handsome little man ?❤️.”

“Yes, your wife is beautiful and I am happy your weekend was awesome!!!!!,” wrote one fan, while another said, “You are both lucky to have each other.”

Amanza Smith, Young’s Selling Sunset co-star, extended birthday wishes by writing, “Hottest preggo evaaaaa!!!! ???.”

And Emma Hernan, another Selling Sunset star, left a series of heart-eyes emojis.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star said this is her ‘best birthday yet’

Heather Rae Young seemed to enjoy her birthday weekend. She shared an Instagram post appreciating Tarek El Moussa’s plans for the couple.

“Pure happiness ? my husband never fails to make me feel like the most special woman in the world ❤️,” she wrote. “He planned a weekend of cozying up in a beautiful malibu bungalow filled with flowers, private romantic dinner with my hunny and just relaxing.. which is exactly what I asked for. This is the best birthday yet ❤️.”

El Moussa responded to the post by commenting, “Love you!!!”

