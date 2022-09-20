Tarek El Moussa Reveals His Daughter Taylor Knew Heather Rae Young Was Pregnant Before They Told Her

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are expecting their first baby together, and El Moussa revealed that his daughter knew the Selling Sunset star was pregnant before anyone else. Here’s how the Flip or Flop star’s oldest child found out about the baby news and what fans are saying about it.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa and ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young are expecting their first baby together

In July, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first baby together. Young is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to his former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Hall.

Although the Selling Sunset star has spoken about having a child with her husband, they were still surprised to learn that Young was pregnant. “It was a huge shock,” she told People. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

But once the shock wore off, Young said she felt like the timing of her first child was “meant to be.” “I’m so excited that it happened like this,” she shared.

Two weeks after announcing Young’s pregnancy, she and El Moussa took to Instagram to reveal their baby’s sex. The couple is expecting a boy to arrive in early 2023.

Tarek El Moussa revealed that his daughter Taylor knew Heather Rae Young was pregnant

On Sept. 19, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post revealing that one person knew Heather Rae Young was pregnant before anyone else: his daughter, 11-year-old Taylor.

“We wanted Tay and Bray to be the first people who we told- we really wanted them to feel special so we were planning a surprise but the funny thing about plans is that they don’t always go the way you want them to!” El Moussa captioned a family photo. “Heather had just told me about pregnancy and later that night we were tucking the kids into bed like we always do and Tay looked up at us and told us that if Heather gets pregnant she better be the first to know and she wants to know right away otherwise we’re in biggggg trouble so Heather and I gave each other a look and told Tay that night ?.”

But the couple still got to surprise the rest of their family members. “Tay’s a little stinker and blew our surprise ? so we decided to surprise Bray Bray and our parents instead!” El Moussa shared. “We went up to the cabin where Heather grew up and told them all together- the emotions were real and for a while it was just our little secret as a family ❤️.”

Fans can’t get over how ‘intuitive’ Taylor is for knowing about the ‘Selling Sunset’ star’s pregnancy

Tarek El Moussa’s fans left comments on his Instagram post, and many were amazed by how intuitive his daughter Taylor is. She guessed that Heather Rae Young was pregnant before the couple had revealed the secret to any other family members.

“Thats just tay’s woman intuition kicking in ?,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Sounds like Tay is very intuitive ??.”

“Tay is so smart,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Heck yes!!! Kids always know somehow.”

And others commented on the closeness between Taylor and her stepmother with messages like, “You can truly see how much Taylor loves Heather!” and, “The bond between Heather & Tay just shines bright in this picture!”

