Tarek El Moussa Says He Couldn’t Have ‘Survived’ Some ‘Rough’ Years Without His and Christina Hall’s Daughter

Tarek El Moussa recently wished his daughter Taylor, whom he shares with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall, a happy birthday on Instagram. In the touching post, El Moussa said he could not have “survived” without the 12-year-old. Here’s what the HGTV star wrote about his daughter and what he previously shared about overcoming difficult times.

Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post about his and Christina Hall’s daughter, Taylor

On Sept. 22, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post dedicated to his 12-year-old daughter, Taylor.

“12 years ago today Taylor came into my life and it’s never been the same. I swear…I’m tearing up writing this,” the HGTV star wrote. “I’ve been through so much struggle in my life and the one thing that has always kept me going is my little girl.”

He continued, “She’s the most loyal, loving, caring little girl I could have asked for. It’s so scary to think how fast time is going and to think I only have 6 more years with her until college. There is no way I could have survived those rough years without her so for that I thank her. I thank her for inspiring me, motivating me and making me want to be better.”

El Moussa concluded by wishing his daughter a happy birthday. “Taylor your daddy loves you so much!!! So…from me and millions of others around the world happy birthday!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Tarek El Moussa has spoken about trauma and challenging times in the past

The HGTV star has spoken in the past about enduring difficult times. After all, Tarek El Moussa is no stranger to hardship – he and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, once had to move from a $6,000/month home into a $700/month apartment due to the economic crisis in 2008 (per Redbook).

He has battled thyroid and testicular cancer, and he went through a very public divorce in 2018. There was also an instance when police were called to his house over a potentially suicidal male with a gun, although El Moussa has since denied that he was suicidal.

The Flip or Flop star opened up about his divorce from Hall and other tough times on The Dr. Drew Podcast.

“Let’s just be honest, it was awful,” he told Dr. Drew (via E! News). “I mean, there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I’ve ever seen. I mean, it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet, it was just beyond me.”

El Moussa shared that he felt “broken” after his experiences. “I’ve had a lot of different struggles in my life,” he said. “Financial struggles, personal struggles … just a whole lot of struggles, and I feel like I’m finally in a place … like I was so broken after everything I went through, literally broken, that I was devastated. I could barely walk, I was so broken as a person after going through all the trauma and the divorce and all these different things.”

Heather Rae Young also shared a post celebrating the HGTV star’s daughter

Tarek El Moussa’s wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, also wished 12-year-old Taylor a happy birthday on Instagram. Young is the stepmother to El Moussa and Christina Hall’s two children, and she is currently pregnant with her first biological child.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Taylor ❤️ the first night I met you, you sang me the cutest song that you made for me and put the biggest smile on my face… and years later nothing’s changed ? it shows the type of young lady you are,” Young wrote. “You are such a light in everyone’s life and are the sweetest, most amazing, loving, witty girl I know. I can’t imagine my life without you and I can’t wait to see you be the best big sister to another baby brother ?.”

El Moussa responded in the comments by writing, “Love my girls ❤️❤️❤️.”

