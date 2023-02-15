Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share ‘Terrifying’ Birth Story and Reveal Baby Name

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa recently announced the birth of their first baby together, and now they have revealed their son’s name. The Selling Sunset star also shared “terrifying” details of the delivery and some of her experiences as a new mom.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa | Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa recently announced the birth of their first baby together

On Feb. 2, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa announced the birth of their first child together. The reality TV couple shared matching Instagram posts showing their hands wrapped around the newborn, whose face was kept out of the shot.

“Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23,” they captioned the sweet photo. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].”

Heather and Tarek first revealed they were expecting a baby in July 2022. The Selling Sunset star is also the stepmother to Tarek’s two oldest children, 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, from his first marriage to Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa shared ‘terrifying’ birth details and revealed their baby boy’s name

On Feb. 15, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa shared an Instagram post revealing their son’s son for the first time.

“We’d like to introduce Tristan Jay El Moussa to the world [white heart emoji],” they captioned two photos of themselves holding the newborn at the hospital. “6:55am 1-31-23 7lbs 7oz

Tristan was the name that Tarek was supposed to have, Jay is my dads middle name & 4 generations of Jay.”

The reality star couple also shared some “scary” details of Heather’s birth experience. “But before our angel was born we had some scary moments leading up to him entering the world,” she wrote.

Heather was “rushed” to the hospital at her final doctor appointment, four days after her due date, because the baby’s movements had slowed. When it was time to deliver, she received another scare.

“Tristan’s heart rate was dropping very low every time I’d push & was staying low. Which was terrifying,” she wrote. “My doctor told me that we had to get him out right away.”

The Selling Sunset star said she narrowly avoided an emergency C-section. “Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience,” she wrote. “I was emotional and drained & so in love already.”

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star also shared her breastfeeding journey

Besides sharing her birth story and baby name, Heather Rae El Moussa has also been opening up about her experience with breastfeeding for the first time. On Feb. 14, the Selling Sunset star shared an Instagram Story (which disappeared automatically after 24 hours) telling her followers about her journey as a new mother.

“Breastfeeding for me is definitely harder than I thought, harder but very gratifying, and I love it,” she said quietly to the camera, holding her sleeping baby. “So I’m sure that I’ve been having a lot of the same journey as a lot of you went though, so I want to tell you guys my journey, and my strengths with everything, and some of the challenges I’ve been having.”

Heather said that while breastfeeding has been a challenge, she still enjoys it. “But I love it – I love skin-to-skin, I love breastfeeding,” she shared. “Luckily, I’m producing a lot of milk. But yeah, I’m seeing a lot of you said it was harder than expected.”