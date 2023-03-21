‘Taxi Driver 2’ Episode 9 Will Have a Crossover With ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ K-Drama

Crossovers are a dime a dozen in K-dramas and do not happen so often. But fans got giddy when the teaser for Taxi Driver 2 Episode 9 revealed a long-awaited reunion between actors Namgoong Min and Lee Je-hoon. Lee returned as Do-gi in the beloved revenge K-drama Taxi Driver 2, while Namgoong Min starred as Cheon Ji-hun in the 2022 K-drama One Dollar Lawyer. The character Ji-hun will make a unique cameo appearance and meet Do-gi.

‘Taxi Driver 2’ character Do-gi and ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ character Ji-hun | via SBS

‘One Dollar Lawyer’s’ Ji-hun arrives at the Rainbow Taxi Company

After Do-gi and the Rainbow Taxi team help take down a religious cult swindling people out of their health and money, Do-gi gets a surprise visit. For Taxi Driver 2 Episode 9, Do-gi will take on another persona. But this time, as a doctor investigating foul play at the hospital. Taxi Driver is known for taking inspiration from real-life cases. The Rainbow Taxi company listens to a father’s story. His child is in a coma after surgery performed by its top surgeon.

The team is under the impression that the hospital director is not the saint and angel she appears to be. Is she performing surgeries to kill people? The only way to find out is by Do-gi going undercover and pretending to be a doctor. Like always, chaos will ensue as his ruse will be in jeopardy of being discovered.

Meanwhile, Taxi Driver 2 Episode 9 will also continue a deeper look into Oh Ha-joon as the main villain for the season. But the real treat from the ninth episode teaser was the ending scene. While at the taxi company, Do-hi hears a man say, “Excuse me. Can I borrow a coin?” The man standing in the doorway is none other than Ji-hun from One Dollar Lawyer.

The appearance of Ji-hun confirms that both K-dramas exist within the same world. Soompi confirmed that Namgoong Min would appear as his K-drama character alongside Kim So-yeon. But, fans are unsure of how the character will be incorporated. Could it be that Do-gi and Ji-hun know each other as both characters deal with unjust crimes?

The ‘Taxi Driver 2’ and ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ actors have met before on-screen

In September of 2022, SBS premiered One Dollar Lawyer and became a success among fans. The premise of One Dollar Lawyer falls in line with Taxi Driver 2, as Ji-hun’s purpose is to help those in need. His unique style, permed hair, and dark sunglasses stand out. But despite his exuberance, he only charges his client $1 for his services.

Ji-hun is one of the most talented lawyers and works against power and greed-hungry lawyers who use their power to manipulate the law. While Do-gi works behind the scenes to help people seek justice against a corrupt system, Ji-hun takes care of it through the court and the law.

The Taxi Driver 2 and One Dollar Lawyer stars have met before but under different circumstances. While Namgoong Min will appear as his K-drama character, Lee also had a cameo in One Dollar Lawyer, but as himself. In One Dollar Lawyer Episode 6, the main characters attend a glamorous red carpet-event. One of the celebrities that everyone swoons over is Lee in a tailored tux.

Where can fans watch ‘One Dollar Lawyer’?

Some fans may not understand the cameo appearance for Taxi Driver 2 Episode 9 if they have never seen One Dollar Lawyer. While watching the 2022 legal K-drama may not be necessary, it does not hurt to binge-watch another worthy storyline. One Dollar Lawyer only ran for 12 episodes on SBS, and there have been no reports of a second season.

The K-drama is available to stream on Hulu. Fans will remember Namgoong Min for his other popular K-drama roles like The Veil, Good Manager, Doctor Prisoner, and a few others. To watch the actor as his One Dollar Lawyer character, Taxi Driver 2 is available to stream on Viki and airs every Friday and Saturday.