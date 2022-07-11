‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2 Cast: Shin Jae-ha to Star in New Season

Popular K-dramas are getting the American treatment in developing second seasons. Fans are excited to see the return of the crime drama Taxi Driver, with actor Lee Je-hoon returning in his leading role. Taxi Driver Season 2 will continue with most of its main cast, alongside rising actor Shin Jae-ha. Here is everything to know about his role.

Shin Jae-ha to joins ‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2 cast

News circulated of Taxi Driver returning for a second season since its grand success in 2021. On June 9, SBS officially confirmed Taxi Driver Season 2 is in the works and stars its original leading cast. A week later, the K-drama announced the casting of actor Shin Jae-ha.

The actor started his career in 2013 and has gained a fan base starring in While You Were Sleeping, Prison Playbook, The Ghost Detective, The Hymn of Death, and others. Shin recently finished his mandatory military enlistment in May 2022 and is ready to return to work.

Shin’s agency, J-Wide Company, confirmed the actor would star in Taxi Driver Season 2 as a character named Oh Ha-joon. According to Soompi, the character joins the Rainbow Taxi Company as a new driver with a sweet and innocent soul. Ha-joon is described as a character the others want to take care of. But is he cut out for helping people seek revenge?

Who is in the cast of ‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2?

With the official announcement of Taxi Driver Season 2 also came its official cast. Since March of 2022, fans have been aware that actor Esom would not return to her leading role as detective Kang Ha-na. According to Soompi, the actor could not commit to the K-drama due to schedule conflicts.

Soompi reported the rest of the original cast would return with Lee as Kim Do-gi, the Rainbow Taxi Company’s head driver and executor of the revenge plans. Kim Eui-sung will again play leader Jang Sung-cheol, owner of the company and mastermind.

The two actors are joined by Pyo Ye-jin, playing Ahn Go-eun, the team’s hacker and IT specialist. Returning as the comedic duo are actors Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram as the skilled mechanics, Choi Kyung-goo and Park Jin -uhn. Taxi Driver Season 2 now adds actor Shin as a new dynamic team member.

‘Taxi Driver’ helps victims failed by the justice system seek revenge

Fans gravitated toward Taxi Driver as some of its storylines were inspired by real-life crime cases in South Korea. The story begins with Do-gi, a former 707th Special Mission Group Captain. He comes home to find his mother murdered. He joins the Rainbow Taxi Company as a driver, but his job description is more complex than meets the eye.

Led by Sung-cheol, the company works in secret, looking for people who were wronged by the justice system. When the law fails, Do-gi and the Rainbow Taxi Company take over. They give victims the option to seek revenge with no loopholes. Their strategy is effective until a detective catches wind of their operation.

The storyline for Taxi Driver Season 2 has not been revealed. Fans can hope Do-gi and the team return to helping others get retribution and riveting crime thrillers.

