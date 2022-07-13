Taylor Armstrong Thinks Jill Zarin Made Eva Marcille Feel Uncomfortable on ‘RHUGT’

Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said that when Jill Zarin suggested she sit in on Eva Marcille’s radio broadcast on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Marcille felt uncomfortable with the request.

The night before Marcille had to get up early to record her radio show, Zarin asked if she could sit in on the broadcast. The other women roasted her for making the comment. So Zarin suggested she could just sit on the bed while Marcille worked. Zarin’s comments sparked a firestorm amongst the cast, especially Dorinda Medley, who called her thirsty.

And while Zarin jokes that she is thirsty, Armstrong said Zarin’s desire to push her way into the broadcast made Marcille pretty uncomfortable.

Jill Zarin made Eva feel uncomfortable on ‘RHUGT’

Armstrong appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is when fans asked her about the moment during the After Show. “At first I thought it was no big deal,” she said. “Then as it went on, I realized it was making Eva really uncomfortable. And it became very odd at that point. And then Jill was persistent.”

“But that’s Jill Zarin,” Armstrong added. “I mean, she’s gonna talk and talk. And push and push … And she doesn’t even know she’s doing it.” Armstrong added that she hadn’t watched The Real Housewives of New York City seasons where the cast traveled to Blue Stone Manor – the setting of RHUGT Season 2.

She added, “I thought the Berkshires were in the Hamptons!”

Eva Marcille downplayed the request, but Dorinda went in hard

Marcille seemed to take Zarin’s request to join her radio show in stride. And said the suggestion to join her was not “bad intended,” it was just poor “timing” (via Page Six). But Medley seemed annoyed with Zarin.

“What are you, a lapdog?” Medley said in a confessional. “This is so awkward and thirsty.” Tension brewed and ultimately Zarin was in tears, confiding in Marcille and Phaedra Parks. “I’m so f***ing losing it you know what honestly I have been such a good friend to her I have been holding back so much with Dorinda because I’m giving her such a pass,” she sobbed in a private room to the women.

Medley then arrived in the room and confronted Zarin, leaving Parks and Marcille to play referee. When Parks tried to explain to Medley that Zarin didn’t feel support from her, Medley came for Zarin. “After everything we’ve been through! Funerals, life you went to these people before me and you cried out of ridiculousness,” Medley said … which ultimately made everything worse.

Jill Zarin snapped back at Dorinda Medley

Meanwhile, the entire exchange caused even more friction between Medley and Zarin. Zarin said Bravo had every right to put Medley on pause. Adding, “I think they put the right one on pause, Dorinda,” she said on WWHL.

She also thinks Medley was the thirstiest Housewife.

But then Brandi Glanville, who appeared alongside Zarin, delivered a curveball when she said Zarin was also pretty thirsty. “Me? You think I’m thirsty?” Zarin looked stunned.

Glanville also said Zarin was the one ex-Housewife who wants to return to her show. Zarin looked surprised. “I mean, you said to tell the truth!” Glanville said. Zarin believed Vicki Gunvalson wanted to get back on her show the most.

Glanville then threw some shade Armstrong’s way by referring to her as the “least” ultimate.

