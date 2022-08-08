Taylor Armstrong Says Returning to ‘RHOBH’ With Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards Would Be ‘Terrifying’

Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said the thought of being in a tense room with Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards is nothing short of “terrifying.”

Armstrong, who recently appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives, recently mused about a scenario where she tries to bring Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards back together as friends on RHOBH.

“Oh my gosh. It sounds terrifying,” Armstrong said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I don’t know. I like it. Part of me likes it. I would say, sometimes we say on TV or used to say on TV, the producer in me thinks it’s a great idea. The human being in me finds it terrifying.”

Taylor Armstrong worries more about Lisa Vanderpump’s wrath

During her seasons on RHOBH, Armstrong walked a fine line between Richards and Vanderpump, often sometimes being the reason why the former friends had tension. But after the puppygate scandal brought Vanderpump and Richards’ friendship to a solid end, Armstrong couldn’t imagine being the catalyst to bring them back together.

Brandi Glanville, Yolanda Foster, Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, and Kyle Richards |Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

She found both Richards and Vanderpump to have strong personalities. But said Vanderpump scared her the most. “Oh, probably Lisa,” she said. “I don’t know that I would push her buttons as, as much as I could probably push Kyle’s a little bit more.”

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ feud was heartbreaking, Taylor says

Vanderpump and Richards had a massive communication breakdown over the fumbled adoption of one of Vanderpump’s rescue dogs by Dorit Kemsley. The cast believed that Vanderpump anonymously dragged Kemsley through the press. But Vanderpump denied it. Their friendship ended when Richards didn’t side with Vanderpump.

“It was so hard for me to see that,” Armstrong said when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I know the pressure that they both felt, and it was heartbreaking.”

Lisa Vanderpump left RHOBH after that season and recently said she has no intention of ever returning – at least not while Richards is on the show. Her name came up on a recent episode when Garcelle Beauvais told the cast that Vanderpump gave her son a job.

“We don’t talk about [the show],” Vanderpump told E! News. “I think it’s kind of simpler that way. I don’t want her to be in a position of, oh, Lisa said this or [that], you know. So, no, we actually don’t talk about it. But do a cameo … on that show? I don’t think so.”

Taylor Armstrong said relationships were more authentic during the early seasons of ‘RHOBH’

Armstrong said the early seasons of RHOBH were so explosive because viewers saw true friendships. She said that isn’t necessarily the case today.

“The thing that is hard for me is when they insert these artificial relationships because I think the audience can read that,” she said on the podcast. “And for instance, when they brought Brandi [Glanville] on, she was not friends with any of us and we didn’t know her.”

“And they had discovered after season 1 that because we’d all become so close that they probably weren’t going to get as much drama as they might want,” she added. “So they brought her in as a catalyst and she did a great job with that. I feel like it’s real obvious that if I were having a party, I wouldn’t be inviting her because she’s not in our friend group and I don’t know her. And so some of that bothers me.”

