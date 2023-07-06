Today Taylor Fritz is dating Morgan Riddle. But before the tennis star and social media influencer got together, Fritz was married to another women who he has a child with.

These days tennis player Taylor Fritz is dating Morgan Riddle. Fritz’s girlfriend garnered international attention after her beau’s impressive showing against superstar Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Since then Riddle, who is a social media influencer, hasn’t stopped making headlines and some fans are wondering if she and the athlete might be headed down the aisle sometime soon. But what many don’t know is Fritz was previously married and shares a son with another woman.

Here’s more on his ex-wife and why you may recognize her.

Taylor Fritz holding a ball during a men’s singles third round match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina at the 2023 French Open | Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Who is Fritz’s ex-wife?

Before Riddle, Fritz was married to Raquel Pedraza.

Pedraza was born on Jan. 28, 1998, in Fountain Valley, California. Her father is Mexican and she has dual citizenship.

If you follow tennis then you may recognize Pedraza because, like her former husband, she has played the sport professionally. Her WTA ranking in 2014 was 86. She played her last match during the 2015 Australian Open.

Pedraza and Fritz began dating when they were teenagers and in 2016, Fritz popped the question under the Eiffel Tower in Paris. He recorded the moment on his Twitter account with the caption: “She said ‘Yes!'”

On July 7 of that same year, they tied the knot at a church in Rancho Santa Fe, California, which is Fritz’s hometown. At the time of their marriage, he was 18 years old.

Taylor Fritz and Raquel Pedraza smile for the cameras ans pose together on the red carpet during the ITF World Champions Dinner | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

When they had a child and when they got divorced

One year after saying “I do,” Fritz and Pedraza welcomed a son together in January 2017. They named their little one Jordan.

In an interview with The Desert Sun, Fritz was asked if fatherhood changed him and praised Pedraza for everything she had done and sacrificed.

“Nothing has changed since I became a father,” he told the publication at the time. “My wife Raquel has really stepped up and she’s just doing an amazing job because my dream is to be the best tennis player I can be.

Happy Father’s Day to all my fellow dads out there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w0p1JPuIlo — Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) June 21, 2020

“And I’m very fortunate to be with someone who shares the same dream as I do. She wants that more than anything. She’s willing to sacrifice her time and do whatever it takes so I can stay with my training and I can do everything exactly how I want to do it. I’m just really lucky, and I try to see him as much as I possibly can, obviously, because it’s amazing. It’s really amazing. [Jordan]’s here.”

However, things between Fritz and Pedraza didn’t work out and in December 2019, the two athletes divorced.

In June 2020, Fritz began dating Riddle. As for Pedraza, since their marriage ended she has tried to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible and hasn’t sparked dating rumors with anyone new.