Who Is Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle?

If you a fan of tennis, then you’ve likely seen Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

After an impressive showing at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships against Rafael Nadal, Fritz garnered a lot of attention and so did Riddle. During Nadal and Fritz’s thrilling match, there were several instances where cameras cut away to get Riddle’s reactions. And thanks to that camera time, she gained 30,000 additional Instagram followers. Here’s more on the athlete’s girlfriend and where you may have seen her even before she made headlines in London.

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle attend an event together in Miami | Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Spotify

How Fritz and Riddle met

Fritz and Riddle began dating in June 2020.

They met on the referral-only dating app Raya. Page Six reported that Riddle wasn’t a fan of tennis and didn’t know who Fritz was at the time. She swiped right because “My song was ‘Sunflower’ by Harry Styles and his was ‘Sunflower’ by Post Malone and Swae Lee.”

When they decided to go out on a date, their options were limited since it was during one of the pandemic lockdowns so they opted to stay in and order takeout sushi to Fritz’s apartment.

Taylor Fritz posing on the court with girlfriend Morgan Riddle after winning a finals tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open | John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Riddle is a TikTok star

Riddle was born in Minnesota on July 31, 1997.

After high school, she attended college and earned a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. She’s worked as the Media Director for Games OutReach and also became a social media star. Riddle has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and over 275,000 on TikTok. She may look familiar if you’re on TikTok because pre-Wimbledon some of her posts about fashion and her travels with Fritz racked up millions of views.

The influencer currently lives in Los Angeles.

Before Fritz, Riddle was romantically linked to Hype House founder Thomas Petrou.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, at day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Riddle says she’s ‘on a personal mission to make tennis cool again’

Riddle has decided to make it her mission to show just how “cool” tennis is and should be in the U.S. In February, she posted a video captioned: “On a personal mission to make tennis cool again.”

In the clip she said: “I’m Morgan, I traveled the world on the ATP tour with my boyfriend, who is the No. 1 American tennis player. I know that tennis is relatively uncool and unknown in America, so here’s what you should know. Unlike most sports, tennis is a year-round sport except for four weeks off in December. Players compete in tournaments in 31 countries in cities like Dubai, Paris, Shanghai, London, Rome, Cabo, and many more. What are they playing for? Besides glory and hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money, players are competing for points.

‘Each tournament gives a certain amount of points and the better you do, the more points you get. The more points you have, the higher your ranking is. And your ranking basically refreshes every year. No pressure. Tennis tournaments are not your casual sporting event with hot dogs and beer, you can expect champagne, strawberries and cream, Nobu, and getting to wear really cute outfits.”

RELATED: Who is Roger Federer’s wife Mirka Federer?